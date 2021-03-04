Blasphemous reaches one million players

This year there will be no processions at Holy Week in Seville, but if we are lacking in atmosphere there is no problem: Blasphemous continues to hit hard, and its mythological and diabolical version of the iconography of the capital of Seville (in addition to mentions of other surrounding areas) continue to be a claim. Now we have learned that the game, of Spanish origin, has reached one million units sold, a milestone in its history.

They have celebrated it with the following tweet:

One Million Players! Thank you all for bringing so much joy to our sorrowful hearts. pic.twitter.com/nzaYw87P0n — Blasphemous (@BlasphemousGame) March 2, 2021

The truth is that they have not been still. The game recently received a (free) update, marking an interesting crossover with Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In other words, they have reached an agreement with 505 Games and ArtPlay for Miriam’s character to come to Cvstodia, seeking help from The Penitent One.

It also added a Demake area, which pays homage to classic 8-bit platformers by providing a linear experience, played inside an arcade cabinet that is hidden in a secret location on Cvstodia, with visuals reinvented to match the one. retro style. And in a retro key, several new rendering modes have also been included, emulating older TV effects that can be applied throughout the standard game.

We invite you to take a look at our complete analysis of the game, rated with a not inconsiderable 8’5.