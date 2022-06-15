Blast demons in the purest DOOM style with Scathe, a shooter with trailer and release date for PC

Damage State and Kwalee team up to give us this experience with cooperative multiplayer and lots of fast-paced combat.

Fans of the shooter genre continue to feel our pulse rate rise with games as frenetic as DOOM. This feeling allows us to enjoy the killing of demons, and from the Damage State studio they wanted to reflect this experience with a title also focused on wild shooting: Scathe, where reflexes will be as important as aim.

Scathe will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 31.If you want to check that this game can put your skills to the test, you can watch the trailer that heads this same news. And, if the premise convinces you, know that Scathe is scheduled to launch on August 31 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In addition, the developers confirm a version for consoles that will be released in early 2023.

Scathe recreates the experience of any pulse-pounding shooter with gunfight-heavy battles, monsters straight out of nightmares, and plenty of challenges for a seasoned player. In addition, the game confirms the possibility of playing online with up to 3 friends, who can join our game even if it started a while ago.

In this way, the Damage State team plunges us into the summer with a game that will make us analyze each movement with great speed, since a false step will lead to the death of our character. If, on the other hand, you prefer shooters that adapt to the iOS and Android scene, we recommend a selection of the best 10 mobile shooting games.

More about: Scathe, Damage State, Doom, FPS and Shooter.