Blast From The Previous: 10 K-Dramas Turning The Big 10 In 2021

It’s that point once more the place we flip again the clock by 10 years and revisit a number of the extra memorable dramas from a decade in the past. Lots of the dramas from that point drew big followings and enormously bolstered the recognition of many actors, who would repeatedly churn out nice leisure within the years to come back.

For apparent causes, we are able to’t record out all of the dramas that premiered in 2011, so right here is only a small sampling of 10 which might be memorable for one motive or one other. And if we unnoticed a serious 2011-drama of yours, do head all the way down to the feedback part under to present your personal shout out. With out additional ado, let’s head down reminiscence lane and say “Comfortable Birthday” to those 10-year-old dramas (in no specific order):

The Princess’ Man

(*10*)

“The Princess’ Man” is without doubt one of the standout sageuks of 2011, capturing the viewers’ curiosity with its sturdy writing, intense chemistry, advanced characters, and shifting OST. On the heart of this story is the star-crossed romance between a lovely and compassionate girl (performed by Moon Chae Received) and a happy-go-lucky-turned-tormented-soul man (performed by Park Shi Hoo), who sadly come from warring noble households. The cinematography itself is attractive too, giving this epic story an much more intense and luxurious splendor that also holds up even at the moment.

Metropolis Hunter

“Metropolis Hunter” was one the buzziest dramas of 2011 and stays on many “must-watch” action-drama lists. Starring Lee Min Ho and Park Min Younger, the present follows the story of Lee Yoon Sung (Lee Min Ho), a educated operative who seeks to precise revenge on the politicians liable for his father’s dying. With cool motion scenes, character pushed plots, and scorching chemistry between the 2 leads, it’s no marvel this drama was such a giant hit.

Watch “Metropolis Hunter” right here:

Watch Now

Scent of a Girl

“Scent of a Girl” might be most memorable for that steamy tango scene between Kim Solar Ah‘s and Lee Dong Wook‘s characters that nonetheless continues to stay within the minds of anybody who’s watched the present. It additionally proven much-deserved mild on the very gifted Uhm Ki Joon, for his likable and nuanced portrayal of the second male lead character. And regardless of being a present a few girl going through terminal sickness, it’s extra uplifting than miserable, and sends an message of hope and to stay life to the fullest.

Watch “Scent of a Girl” right here:

Watch Now

Heartstrings

A big majority of Ok-drama viewers will almost certainly have watched “You’re Lovely” and had their hearts torn out by how Kang Shin Woo (Jung Yong Hwa) so selflessly watched over Go Mi Nam (Park Shin Hye) (spoiler alert: he didn’t get the lady). So fortunately, The Powers That Be put the 2 collectively in 2011 for “Heartstrings,” a college-set drama the place Jung Yong Hwa performs the lead singer-slash-guitar participant of a band and Park Shin Hye performs a standard Korean music main. And similar to the title suggests, this candy drama with a memorable OST will simply tug at your heartstrings.

Watch “Heartstrings” right here:

Watch Now

Dream Excessive

“Dream Excessive” is unquestionably a serious blast from the previous, particularly seeing how the then very inexperienced forged members have all gone on to perform a lot of their respective careers. Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, Ham Eun Jung, IU, and 2PM’s Okay Taecyeon and Wooyoung play six aspiring artwork college college students who hope to attain their desires of debuting within the Ok-pop scene. This feel-good drama is full of youthful vibrancy and uplifting messages, and can hit you with a robust dose of nostalgia.

Watch “Dream Excessive” right here:

Watch Now

The Best Love

One other tremendous buzzy drama from 2011, “The Best Love” had all of it — stellar forged, nice chemistry throughout, and brilliantly sharp writing from the Hong Sisters. Gong Hyo Jin performs a former first technology lady group member who catches the attention of each a prime actor (Cha Seung Received) and a health care provider (Yoon Kye Sang). With all of the puns and tongue-in-cheek moments poking enjoyable on the very leisure scene they’re working in, you’ll by no means be in for a boring second with this zany rom-com.

Watch “The Best Love” right here:

Watch Now

Flower Boy Ramyun Store

The first installment within the “flower boy” sequence, “Flower Boy Ramyun Store” is one other nice rom-com that left an impression in 2011. It’s each bit zany, humorous, earnest, and heightened, all emotions we affiliate with a younger romance. Jung Il Woo is completely forged as the primary lead Cha Chi Soo, an conceited highschool senior who thinks he is aware of every part about love and relationships, till he notices a (barely) older girl who’s very completely different from the ladies he used so far. And whereas working at a ramyun store (cue all of the mouth-watering ramyun photographs), Chi Soo and his buddies start to be taught what love really is.

Watch “Flower Boy Ramyun Store” right here:

Watch Now

Vampire Prosecutor

“Vampire Prosecutor” is a procedural crime drama that’s fairly comparable in assemble to American procedurals. What makes it stand out among the many crowd is how slick and polished the manufacturing is, particularly contemplating that this was made 10 years in the past. The writing additionally balances out the science and the supernatural parts effectively, and offers us a colourful crew of characters that vary from the new and broody to the insecure and goofy. This was such a rankings hit in 2011 that OCN went forward with a season 2 in 2012.

Watch the 2012 “Vampire Prosecutor 2” right here:

Watch Now

I Want Romance

“I Want Romance” resonated with viewers a lot on the time that there are two additional installments, although with a distinct forged every time. The story follows three thirty-something profession girls and their messy, difficult, and realistically-portrayed love lives, the place every of them have completely different relationship experiences and are at completely different phases in a relationship. It’s typically in comparison with the sequence “Intercourse and the Metropolis,” which is an effective indicator of the horny enjoyable instances you’re in for.

Watch “I Want Romance” right here:

Watch Now

Warrior Baek Dong Soo

Although “Warrior Baek Dong Soo” wasn’t probably the most even drama, when it was good it was actually good (these gorgeously filmed combat scenes!), and that is sufficient to go away a lingering impression. Loosely based mostly on precise historic occasions, this coming-of-age interval drama about brotherhood and loyalty is most remembered for the unyielding bromance between Baek Dong Soo (Ji Chang Wook) and Yeo Woon (Yoo Seung Ho), whose belief and respect for one another by no means faltered even when circumstances turned them in opposition to one another.

Watch “Warrior Baek Dong Soo” right here:

Watch Now

Which of those dramas do you suppose finest stood the take a look at of time? And which different non-mentioned 2011 Ok-dramas left an impression on you? Go away your feedback under!



Belinda_C hopes everybody stays glad and wholesome! Talk dramas, SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa together with her on Twitter!

Presently watching: “The Uncanny Counter,” “Lovestruck within the Metropolis”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Lodge Del Luna”

Wanting ahead to: Any suggestions?