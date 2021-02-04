Blastful closed for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Big news for fans of more retro action: the indie title Blastful date its arrival in Europe (and the rest of the world) and it will be at the end of the month when we have the game distributed by Playstige Interactive.

Get ready for an intense shooting session in true retro style. In the trailer itself they say the word “simple”, and not without reason. We are going to experience games in procedurally generated levels, with retro-style graphics and a techno atmosphere (a little Cyberpunk, as the study says).

In Blastful we are going to fight against 10 different types of enemies, we will have five weapons and we will be able to get two types of platinum trophies on PS4 (one for America and one for Europe, yes).

In terms of dates, it will arrive on Nintendo Switch worldwide on February 25 and PS4 will do so on February 23 in America and on February 26 in our territory. IF you liked titles like Geometry Wars, it is a great opportunity to recover the genre and beat your score with your colleagues, to see who can hold out the longest.