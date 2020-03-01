Blastlands: Team Combat dev Strange Quest is closing down

Odd Quest, the Swedish developer in the back of mobile video video games like Transfer-Transfer Grenade, is remaining its doorways after three years. …
1 hour in the past
Gaming
Go away a remark
Odd Quest, the Swedish developer in the back of mobile video video games like Transfer-Transfer Grenade, is remaining its doorways after three years. …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment