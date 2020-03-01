General News

Blastlands: Team Combat dev Strange Quest is closing down

March 1, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark

Odd Quest, the Swedish developer in the back of mobile video video games like Transfer-Transfer Grenade, is remaining its doorways after three years. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment