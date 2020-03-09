General News

Blasts in Afghanistan as presidential rivals hold oath ceremonies

March 9, 2020
Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah every inaugurated amid dispute over election

Blasts had been reported in Kabul as Afghanistan’s two essential presidential candidates held separate swearing-in ceremonies after every claimed to have gained remaining yr’s elections.

The incumbent Ashraf Ghani took his oath of office on the nation’s presidential palace in Kabul in a ceremony on Monday attended by means of worldwide diplomats along with the USA explicit envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

