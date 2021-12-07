BlazBlue will improve your online experience and the Dragon Ball FighterZ community asks for the same treatment

Arc System Works will apply a new network code to the 2 most recent releases of BlazBlue, and you are ready to try it out.

By Axel García / Updated 7 December 2021, 00:21 1 comment

In conjunction with the announcement of the new Guilty Gear Strive character, Arc System Works studio announced something else for the community that plays BlazBlue: Central Fiction and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. Both installments will enhance your online experience by receiving the rollback network code, famous among fighting titles for offering the best possible connection between two players.

Both games will receive the update in 2022The announcement happened after the finals of CEO 2021, a fight title event where numerous tournaments are held, which often comes accompanied by various announcements. “You all asked for it and here it is! We are proud to announce the rollback network code for BlazBlue: Central Fiction and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle,” read the words of Arc System Works on social media.

After this announcement, the Dragon Ball FighterZ community, a title also developed by Arc System Works, was waiting for the same news, crying out for the same deal on social media. However, Bandai Namco is the one who has the Rights of Dragon Ball video games, and as such, ASW cannot make the same decision as with BlazBlue, IP that belongs entirely to them.

Announced in 2015 and released in 2016, BlazBlue: Central Fiction is a title with quite a few years on its back, and it has long since stopped receiving additional content. The new network code will only apply to the version of PC of the game, and it will arrive in February 2022. If you have Central Fiction on PC, you can participate in a proof and experiencing the change in online battles right now, something quite a few players are already doing, according to Steam.

The spin-off Cross Tag Battle, meanwhile, will receive rollback both on PC and PS4, but it will take longer to let us experience the change, as it does not have a confirmed month within its 2022 release window. There was no mention of the version of the game on Nintendo Switch, which indicates that it will remain the same.

