Bleecker Street Acquires U.S. Rights to Animated Doc ‘The Klarsfelds’

Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. rights to director Alexis Bloom’s animated documentary “The Klarsfelds,” which facilities on real-life Nazi hunters Serge and Beate Klarsfeld.

“Alexis and the group are making a provocative and thrilling account of two of essentially the most legendary Nazi hunters,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen mentioned in a press release asserting the deal. “We’re excited to be bringing the Klarsfelds’ story to life by way of Alexis’ inventive storytelling.”

The Klarsfelds, a husband and spouse group of brokers, will share their story by way of unique new interviews for the movie, which is presently in pre-production and set to begin animation later this 12 months. An outline of the undertaking explains that the “animation may have the texture of a traditional espionage thriller, however the movie is deeply private.”

“We’re writing a brand new chapter of historical past,” Bloom mentioned. “And it’s great to be given the chance to inform it in a wholly contemporary approach, the place non-fiction can be visually dazzling.”

The take care of brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and UTA, on behalf of the movie.

The manufacturing group for the movie contains Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Freemantle, with Israeli investigative journalist Yossi Melman and former Mossad operative Oded Ailam. Freemantle funded growth on the movie and co-developed the undertaking with Melman, Ailem and Jigsaw Productions.

Bleecker Street’s latest slate of movies contains Kitty Inexperienced’s “The Assistant,” in addition to “No Abnormal Love” and “Army Wives.” Upcoming releases embody “The Secrets and techniques We Hold,” “Save Yourselves,” “Dream Horse” and “Wild Mountain Thyme.”