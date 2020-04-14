Bleeding Edge Review – The Gamer’s Digest

Ninja Concept are a employees neatly fitted to the hack’n’slash model, with titles along with DmC, Enslaved and Heavenly Sword. Their latest title, Bleeding Edge, continues the style of shut quarters struggle, nevertheless no longer as chances are high you’ll expect. Comparatively than presenting us with another story-driven journey, Bleeding Edge takes third-person brawling into PvP arenas. At the start, that’s Ninja Concept’s model into the MOBA space. It’s a visually punchy sport, with uncommon characters and frantic battles. Sadly, shallow content material materials and team-balancing issues might flip avid gamers away.