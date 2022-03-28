Blind dates have arrived in football: what is Transfer Room, the new concept for clubs and agents to get contacts and agree on transfers

The last meeting was held in Madrid

Two people sit on either side of the table ready to get to know each other. They were listed on a website and have fifteen minutes to see if there is compatibility or not, if there is any contact or if nothing happens between them. But it’s not about a couple, it’s about two directors of different football clubs or, in very exceptional cases, a director and a footballer’s agent. When the time has elapsed completely, a bell will sound indicating that the meeting has ended and that other interested parties, already scheduled, are waiting for both parties.

The members themselves ofTransfer Room”, the organizing company of the “Madrid-Summit” in a luxurious hotel on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, say it clearly: “We do matchmaking services”which means that for forty-eight hours they become, with everything meticulously organized, virtual soccer matchmakers to connect parties that would otherwise need to seek each other for weeks, perhaps months, and would have to spend much more money to hold meetings with peers from other markets that they previously did not know.

This one in Madrid is the second meeting of the year with club leaders from a large part of the world, because another had already been organized in Orlando, United States, and they are thinking of returning to Madrid in June and perhaps the United Arab Emirates or Qatar by the end of the year. , due to the success of this initiative that brought together 222 entitiesincluding Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Milan, Newcastle, many teams from the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States, of the mexican leaguethe Flamengothe Atletico Mineiro or the Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and until Aldosivias the only Argentine representative.

The idea was born in 2016 when the Danish Jonas Ankesen launched extensive market research and had many meetings with sporting directors from football clubs across Europe to learn how player transfers worked and realized that the most obvious problem was lack of transparency and access to credible information (agents they claimed to represent players who were not such, distorted values, among other factors). What he noted as a fact of greater attention is that there was no direct line of communication between the decision-makers of the two sides. The buying clubs did not have reliable information about which players were available and the sellers did not know what player profile the buyers wanted. It was a kind of broken telephone, with many intermediaries between them.

So Ankesen came up with the idea for “Transfer Room”. “More access to the market and more transparency, ending the restrictions on access to the transfer markets by the clubs and we are changing it with the digital age”, affirms who is the founder and today the CEO of the company, with headquarters in London. “We empower our clients to be successful in the pass market by giving them instant access to the best market information and an unmatched network of global connections,” he adds.

In just under six years, they managed to get 650 clubs from around the world to form part of agreements that fosteredthat seven entire leagues were scored (including Denmark, Norway, the United States or Mexico), with 17 meetings since they were launched and with an average of 2.5 deals for every 9.5 fifteen-minute games, 1527 deals closed before of the last event in Madrid, which ended on Tuesday and 103,000 launches and interactions.

One of the greatest coincidences between the leaders of clubs from different countries, according to what several told Infobaeis that an important part of the success of this new way of negotiating and on a large scale is due to the small number of agents that participated (among which there were two Argentines, a single player representative linked to one of the big clubs, while the other came from the organization of Christian Bragarnik, on behalf of Elche from Spain).

From “Transfer Room” much emphasis is placed on the fact that the few agents who participate in these meetings are thoroughly checked, must be registered with FIFA and have an accredited and serious track record, which allows clubs to negotiate directly and that in very few situations an intermediary joins in what is usually called “Double agreement” (Club + Agent with Club).

For Argentine football, however, all this seems very far away. There was hardly a leader, Ciro Lubrano, from Aldosivi – who left very satisfied and has already been part of these meetings – and a handful of agents from foreign companies and even a representative of Olimpiakos from Greece, but there is general agreement that the albicelestes entities are not well seen because, as they maintain, they change their minds many times, especially in the prices of their players, and they are not transparent in their actions either. Others attribute its absence to the annual canon that must be paid in hard currency to be part of the system, although the results are excellent.

In fact, they certify it Federico Fredl and Guillermo Acquaronethe Boston River Uruguayan, very satisfied with about twenty meetings to try to place players in foreign clubs. Undoubtedly, this new system can represent a problem for Argentine clubs if they remain far from this world, which the main European, Mexican or American institutions are already approaching.

“Before, we had to wait for our main players to go through Argentine football to jump abroad, but today it is no longer like that and we have direct contact. Passes are not always closed in meetings, but the contact remains for the future”, maintain the Uruguayan leaders who say that Ronald Araujo, today with continuity in Barcelona and author of a headed goal against Real Madrid in the last Spanish classic, He left Boston River to play directly for Barcelona B and is already part of the sky blue team, while they managed to place the central marker Gonzalo Álvarez at Getafe and now they tried it with the new jewel, the “box to box” midfielder Alan Rodríguez.

One of the biggest problems for the next few years of Argentine football may be the economic distance that clubs from countries in which the law allows the contribution of private capital to form what is called in the jargon “ The Multiclubes” (Multi Club Ownership, MCO), alliances by which the same group buys sports entities in different countries, managed from the slogan of efficient costs, an upward path to its players, and search for opportunities in the market global.

One of the new examples is that of “Sport Republic”, which last January acquired the majority of the shares of the English Southampton, which plays in the Premier League, or the purchase, by the American MCO “777 Partners” of the Standart Belgian Liege and seventy percent of Vasco da Gama in Brazil, helped by the change in the law of public limited companies in this country, and added to Spanish Seville and Italian Genoa.

Standart Liège was the first of the major Belgian clubs to become foreign-owned, but now half of the country’s twenty-four professional entities are part of the MCO groups. For example, RDW Molenbeek was acquired by the 56-year-old Hollywood virtual reality guru, John Textor, who also kept 90 percent of Botafogo, as well as being the largest shareholder of Crystal Palace, of the English Premier League.

In turn, one of Textor’s Crystal Palace partners, David Blitzer, recently acquired the Dutch ADO Den Haag for his Bolt Holdings group, which includes investments in German Augsburg, Belgian Waasland Beveren, Portugal’s Estoril and Spanish Alcorcón and as if that were not enough, it also acquired shares of Real Salt Lake in the MLS, but the latter separately and not within the group, in what is considered a complex matrix of operations.

The service allowed the arrangement of transfers without intermediaries or deception

At this time, MCOs make up more than 160 clubs around the world, administered by more than sixty groups. For example, just between Philip Platek and Paul Conway, they own nine clubs in eight European countries.

Conway, whose group “Pacific Media Group” has shares in Barnsley in England, Den Bosch in the Netherlands, Esbjerg in Denmark, KV Oostende in Belgium, Nancy in France and FC Thun in Switzerland, believes that it is essential “the experience of having club properties in the United States, especially with people who come from investing in other sports and then apply those formulas to soccer.” Now he has his eye on clubs in Germany and Poland.

For his part, Piatek believes his club portfolio will double in the next five years. He currently owns Spezia in Italy, Casa Pía in Portugal and Sønderjysk in Denmark.

“We looked at the financial structure of the club,” Piatek describes. We look for a clean balance and in the general structure of costs. There is also the cultural aspect to consider, because there are certain geographies that do not want or do not like foreign ownership. And then the infrastructure is important. What are the restrictions for stadium renovations? All those factors come into play.”

Rasmus Ankersen, co-founder and CEO of “Sport Republic” tries to explain how MCOs should work: “Each club must play a role for the benefit of the whole system. In order to work together and reap the maximum benefits of being more than one, you need to think carefully about where your club positions itself within the system. We are looking for unique things, like a very good academy, a history of youth development, a great fan base… Or a one-city club, which creates commercial revenue potential that is difficult to replicate.”

Ankersen is not improvised. He was Co-Director of Football at Brentford in the English Premier League, and Chairman of FC Midtylland, both owned by Mattheu Benham. If these two teams had a relationship of “cousins”, the rise of Brentford to the English top flight gave it the character of “big brother” and it was sought that the players would show themselves more in the team of greater value, as was the case of the Nigerian Frank Onyeka.

There are also cases of slightly smaller alliances, such as Watford and Udinese, Leicester and OH Leuven, Monaco and Cercle Brugge.

“Transfer Room” counts the steps in the club transfer process: 1) Pre-Scouting, 2) Identification of Needs, 3) Requirements to share, 4) Identification of potential players, 5) Negotiation of terms, 6 ) Termination of the agreement.

The new organization has it all figured out. So much so that In addition to coffee, lunch or the bell that rings every fifteen minutes, each participant is given a box with mint gum. It is that with so many meetings, it is likely that you have to freshen your breath.

