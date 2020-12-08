‘Blindspot’ Creator and ‘The 100’ Writer Developing NBC Forensic Drama

“Blindspot” creator Martin Gero is seeking to arrange his subsequent venture at NBC.

Gero is teaming with “The 100” author Drew Lindo to develop “No Stone Unturned,” a forensic drama which has obtained a script sale dedication at NBC.

Impressed by the e book of the identical identify by Steve Jackson, “No Stone Unturned” facilities across the NecroSearch worldwide investigation workforce – a gaggle of the nation’s prime scientists, specialists and behaviorists – use the most recent know-how and probably the most superior methods to resolve “unsolvable” crimes outdoors the justice system. Jackson’s e book was a bestseller printed again in 2003.

Gero and Lindo are each government producing, with the latter serving as the principle author. The potential sequence hails from Common Tv and Gero’s Quinn’s Home manufacturing banner. Lindo beforehand offered “The Service” to Fox through Quinn’s Home and Warner Bros. Tv.

The event information comes round seven months after Gero inked an total cope with Common TV and round 4 months after “Blindspot” wrapped its five-season run on NBC. Gero beforehand served as an government producer on the ABC drama “Deception” whereas he was nonetheless below an total at WBTV. His different credit embrace the cult Canadian sequence “L.A. Advanced,” “Bored to Demise” and “Stargate” franchise (particularly “Stargate Universe,” “Stargate Atlantis” and “Stargate SG-1”). He’s represented by The Framework Collective and legal professional Julian Zajfren at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Aside from “The 100,” Lindo’s different prior credit embrace fellow CW sequence “Reign.” He is repped by Echo Lake Leisure and legal professional Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre.