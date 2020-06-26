Blindspot’s Endgame Heats Up With Surprise Character Return And High Stakes

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Blindspot episode “Axe In.” Learn at your personal threat!

The Blindspot staff virtually had an enormous ally towards Madeline Burke after Zapata satisfied Burke’s son she wasn’t the individual he thought she was. Sadly, Madeline was as soon as once more one step forward, and with using ZIP, wiped her son’s reminiscences of her completely in order to not derail her grasp plan.