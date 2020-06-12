Blindspot’s Weller Twist Confirms It’s Time For The Team To Move Again

Weller screwed the group over just a little, however actually, it was a collaborative effort between him and Wealthy. Whereas Kurt was getting tortured, Wealthy, Patterson (whose first identify was revealed earlier this season) , and Zapata had been making an attempt to avoid wasting Jane‘s life after she had been shot. That they had the gear to carry out surgical procedure and take away the bullet inside her, however wanted blood for Jane to have any likelihood at surviving surgical procedure. Zapata was dominated out as a donor when she was pressured to disclose her being pregnant to Patterson and Jane, however Wealthy mentioned he knew a blood man and rushed off to search out him.