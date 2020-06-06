Blindspot’s Zapata Just Dropped A Major Bombshell, So What’s Subsequent?

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next accommodates spoilers on the Blindspot episode “And My Axe!” Learn at your personal danger.
Blindspot confirmed one thing was very off with Tasha Zapata in its final episode, because the agent’s moments of inaction virtually price each the staff and herself when it was time to behave. Zapata revealed it was largely because of her ideas on Reade‘s dying, however this week confirmed that is not the entire story. Seems Zapata is pregnant, and sure, Reade is the daddy.
It was a bittersweet reveal to make sure, as Blindspot viewers immediately realized Reade won’t ever know his youngster and vice versa. It additionally defined a bit about why Zapata was so shaken up the episode prior, although I will say the dying of her lover Reade was actually sufficient. Figuring out Tasha’s pregnant as nicely actually made it stunning she’s even holding on in addition to she has, and made her skill to battle by that hesitation in “And My Axe” a lot extra spectacular and an applause-worthy second.
The query is: what’s subsequent after this? Zapata solely advised the information of her being pregnant to Wealthy, and he was sworn to secrecy till she was prepared to inform the remainder of the staff. Not even Patterson might get the information out of him, although her prying makes it seem to be he might spill the beans earlier than lengthy. The information will come out finally, although Zapata could get a short reprieve from having to share the information following this episode’s stunning finish.
The excellent news is that the episode’s finish shifted the story away from Zapata sufficient she could possibly maintain her being pregnant beneath wraps. The unhealthy information is that Jane took a bullet to the abdomen, and Weller was kidnapped by Madeline‘s individuals. The present state of affairs is laid out fairly completely in a synopsis for subsequent week’s “Head Video games,” which reveals simply how shortly issues have gone downhill for the staff.
When Jane is shot and Weller is kidnapped, the staff should battle to save lots of each of their lives whereas sustaining the secrecy of their hidden base; in the meantime, Weller is haunted by some darkish ghosts from Blindspot‘s previous.
To place issues in perspective, Weller, Jane, and Zapata simply ran the FBI staff’s final area mission. Now it is as much as Zapata to both act with an injured Jane, or work out a technique to get Weller out of his state of affairs to offer the FBI staff any shot at taking extra steps ahead to clear their names. Blindspot followers can solely hope for the very best, although I believe that although the chips are down, Zapata and the remainder of the staff will discover a technique to get Weller again with out dropping one other one in all their very own.
Blindspot airs on NBC Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend to remain updated on all the newest taking place on this planet of tv and films.
