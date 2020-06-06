Blindspot’s Zapata Just Dropped A Major Bombshell, So What’s Subsequent?

Warning! The next accommodates spoilers on the Blindspot episode “And My Axe!” Learn at your personal danger.

Blindspot confirmed one thing was very off with Tasha Zapata in its final episode, because the agent’s moments of inaction virtually price each the staff and herself when it was time to behave. Zapata revealed it was largely because of her ideas on Reade‘s dying, however this week confirmed that is not the entire story. Seems Zapata is pregnant, and sure, Reade is the daddy.