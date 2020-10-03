General News

BLINKs Are Head Over Heels For BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” MV: Here Are Some Of Twitter’s Best Reactions

October 3, 2020
Love for BLACKPINK’s new music video has taken over Twitter!

On October 2, BLACKPINK launched their much-anticipated first full album “THE ALBUM” in addition to the attractive music video for his or her title observe “Lovesick Women.” Jennie took half within the manufacturing of the tune, and each Jennie and Jisoo participated in writing its lyrics.

BLACKPINK’s followers BLINKs have been celebrating the group’s long-awaited album in addition to sharing their favourite moments from the music video on Twitter!

BLACKPINK served up a observe that BLINKs have utterly fallen for.

The ladies all look out-of-this-world lovely!

Expensive Academy, on your consideration…

Followers are additionally loving the tune’s lyrics.

And sharing some humorous tweets, after all.

The MV’s additionally bringing again some reminiscences!

In addition to giving followers the feels…

The aesthetics, although!

Total, OT4 slayed it!

And now who’s slicing onions?

What do you consider “Lovesick Women”?

