BLINKs Are Head Over Heels For BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” MV: Here Are Some Of Twitter’s Best Reactions

Love for BLACKPINK’s new music video has taken over Twitter!

On October 2, BLACKPINK launched their much-anticipated first full album “THE ALBUM” in addition to the attractive music video for his or her title observe “Lovesick Women.” Jennie took half within the manufacturing of the tune, and each Jennie and Jisoo participated in writing its lyrics.

BLACKPINK’s followers BLINKs have been celebrating the group’s long-awaited album in addition to sharing their favourite moments from the music video on Twitter!

BLACKPINK served up a observe that BLINKs have utterly fallen for.

this appears like SOTY to me pic.twitter.com/zssULh8gvC — s͟ky⁷ is streaming LOVESICK GIRLS (@jenniegcfs) October 2, 2020

JISOO and ROSÉ graduated with structure levels to construct us the most effective bridge in kpop #THEALBUM @BLACKPINK #LovesickGirlspic.twitter.com/9GFBAHGPKj — prod. J (@prod_jennie) October 2, 2020

queen actually got here in with a double assault of each vocals AND visuals #LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/GbZQH1xen5 — ᴢᴜ (@INEFFABL0EY) October 2, 2020

i actually love this half.. rosé in lovesick women outro pic.twitter.com/D3x14x4lSA — f (ू,ᴗ,ू❁) (@joohwangie) October 2, 2020

i dont assume in poor health ever cease speaking about HER.#LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/2Osg0mhCnE — chloe ? | THE ALBUM (@joyousjiji) October 2, 2020

Am I getting over this Lisa rap verse? No. DEFINITELY NO. pic.twitter.com/bHqf14Yvx0 — ᴀʀᴄʜɪᴇ (@lislaferra) October 2, 2020

The ladies all look out-of-this-world lovely!

the visuals are not any joke. all of them look so fairly. #LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/6pzhxBMfkA — a⁷ (@rcnfIt) October 2, 2020

Expensive Academy, on your consideration…

no ideas head empty simply blackpink, being the very best actress that they’re #LovesickGirls #THEALBUM pic.twitter.com/45cMsd9G2D — prod. jennie (@DI0RNAYE0N) October 2, 2020

Followers are additionally loving the tune’s lyrics.

“No love letters,No X and O’s

No Love by no means,My Exes is aware of”-Lisa “Did not wanna be a Princess,I am

Priceless.A prince not even on my listing”-Jennie “That fearless thrill returns as soon as the ache subsides”-Rośe “You pity me however I pity you extra for pitying me”-Jisoo#LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/nbdYsCpK2L — brttt? (@brttanyangmiles) October 2, 2020

“didn’t wanna be a princess, i’m priceless” she’s calling out all y’all who name her yg’s princess — ً (@firejennie) October 2, 2020

“Everybody ultimately leaves, I’ve grow to be numb to crying, harm time and again.. however we’re nonetheless in search of love.” — this lyrics hit so arduous what the fuck ?✌?#LovesickGirls #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/qRG8N8GPKi — yedam’s supervisor (@gdtothetop) October 2, 2020

And sharing some humorous tweets, after all.

jenlichaeng courting the identical man and right here we have now kim jisoo saying i would like no man in my life#LovesickGirls #BLACKPINK #THEALBUM pic.twitter.com/3Az05DdeRu — ᴅᴀɴ (@ot4everbp) October 2, 2020

With males With LISA pic.twitter.com/Xr2BGHat9u — ???????? ????? ?ⁱ ˡᵒᵛᵉ ˢᵉᵘˡᵍⁱ ²⁴ʰ? (@je0ngHanyoo) October 2, 2020

By no means in my life I wished to be a boy named Loren#LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/YXTKLdVEii — seah (@rubyjanezxc) October 2, 2020

The MV’s additionally bringing again some reminiscences!

now that is what I name GROWTH #LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/Ct1WiWfXGC — mar ? (@godislaIisa) October 2, 2020

jennie 2019 jennie 2020 pic.twitter.com/AK3g49wVq1 — jenlisa feed (@jenlisafeed) October 2, 2020

the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Rosé crying in Blackpink MVs pic.twitter.com/jFy28pOSqf — ?♡? (@momotozakis) October 2, 2020

In addition to giving followers the feels…

The aesthetics, although!

These scenes are so aesthetically pleasing and calming. Ah, I like! #LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/LpHimBSH4s — Audrey (@audrrhythmia) October 2, 2020

these golden hour photographs > pic.twitter.com/SCXtb7uHg2 — rosé loops (@roseyloops) October 2, 2020

Bp by no means fails to impress me with how lovely and aesthetic their mv’s are? #LovesickGirls pic.twitter.com/ADvFIcsiL5 — BE⁷ (@kimtaehnyy) October 2, 2020

Total, OT4 slayed it!

Rosè with excessive notes

Jisoo with english accent and extra strains

Jennie with robust voice and ship of each strains

Lisa with swag and her raps #LovesickGirls is a cultural reset i assume? pic.twitter.com/FU7Eiiqych — anep ?? ? (@hanifjamals) October 2, 2020

LOVESICK GIRLS- a bop, interval. the outfits, the aesthetics, jisoo received strains, jennie’s rap, lisa’s rap, fuck. rosé. pic.twitter.com/Og872WtbiE — ᴮᴱJAYKAY⁷ (@winkywonky4) October 2, 2020

And now who’s slicing onions?

What do you consider “Lovesick Women”?