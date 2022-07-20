Blizzard Albany follows in the footsteps of Raven and raises the formation of a new union

Activision Blizzard is aware of its employees’ request, but has not yet acknowledged the move.

Fortunately, it is becoming more and more common to hear the word ‘Syndicate‘ in the world of game development. Although it was not the first company to take the step, Raven Software fought to form this group without the approval of Activision Blizzard and, as an unexpected effect, also has inspired other studies of the United States. That is why we now know the case of Blizzard Albanywho has just filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

I believe that having a union will give us the power we need to make our work environment a better place.amanda lavenAs we read in The Washington Post, Raven’s effort has fueled a petition at Blizzard Albany, formerly known as Vicarious Visions: “I firmly believe that having a union will give us the power we need to make our work environment a better place“, says Amanda Laven, associate test analyst. “It’s very exciting to go public and hopefully we can inspire others in the same way we were inspired by Raven, Starbucks, Amazon and all the unions that came before us”.

Activision Blizzard is aware of the request of its workers, but still has not officially recognized the movement: “We deeply respect the rights of all employees under the law to make their own decisions about whether or not to join a union,” explains Rich George, a company spokesman. “We believe that a direct relationship between the company and its employees is the most productive relationship. The company offer and formally publish a response at the request of the National Labor Relations Board.

In this way, Blizzard Albany employees who want to unionize identify themselves with the general name of Game Workers Alliance – Albany, which leaves the door open for more studies to feel identified and take the step. It should be remembered that Raven began his unionization after a wave of layoffs in the company, which led to obstacles from Activision Blizzard to stop his movement.

However, it is important to highlight the position of Microsoft In these matters, then, after buying Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer commented that he is committed to the right of employees to organize.

