Blizzard: balance of its 2022 and previews of a 2023 with Diablo IV, BlizzCon and more

Diablo IV is one of the most anticipated video games of 2023 (Photo: Blizzard)

A few days ago, the president of Blizzard, Mike Ybarrashared his balance of the year on the official site of the study responsible for World of Warcraft, Overwatch y Diablo. After facing negative news stories surrounding abuse and a reprehensible work culture, the company undertook major organizational changes to improve its culture throughout 2022. Additionally, Ybarra revealed impressive numbers for the past year and anticipated some things for 2023.

Ybarra mentioned that what will be a new era of Blizzard is still being built, while the acquisition of the conglomerate is still in process. Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft. Although his post focused on highlighting the internal changes that were made in the company to bet on a more inclusive and diverse future, some shocking figures of what was the year for the studio’s video games were also shared.

“This year, around 12 billion hours of Blizzard games were played and up to 50 million new players joined the community,” the company president confirmed. The main titles responsible for these numbers were Overwatch 2which despite the controversies and wrong decisions managed to revitalize the franchise; Diablo II: Resurrected, the remaster of the classic released last year; Y World of Warcraftwhich released both its new expansion, Dragonflightlike Wrath of the Lich King in its Classic version. This year it is also worth highlighting the presence of Hearthstone and the launch of the expected Diablo Immortalthe mobile video game that perfectly captures the essence of the saga, although it also garnered controversy around its microtransactions.

Diablo Immortal was one of Blizzard’s top releases in 2022

In any case, Mike Ybarra’s goal with his balance sheet is to show players those structural changes that will ensure a better future for both workers and gamers who accompany the studio. Sales and launches are something we can see on a daily basis, but there is no way of knowing what happens within the company if its own managers do not tell us.

Ybarra highlighted Jessica Martinez, responsible for the Culture area within Blizzard, a position created this year. Martinez, along with Makaiya Brownresponsible for the area of ​​Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, are carrying out restructuring and actions to make Blizzard a more diverse and livable workspace for its employees. Beyond the talks, training and workshops dedicated to this end, Ybarra assures that it is a joint effort of all the members of the company to ensure an optimal work environment.

In this sense, Ybarra confirmed that the percentage of female employees and non-binary people increased, as well as the representation of minority ethnic groups, although it is only the beginning. “This job will never be finished. For you, our players, our hope is that you perceive this in our games, the way we communicate and more – Ybarra explained -. We are learning as we go and it is all of you who are keeping us on the right track.”

Other changes in the structure of the company put Allen Adam, co-founder of Blizzard, in the position of Design Director, to ensure that gameplay and design remain the trademarks and elements that differentiate Blizzard from the rest of the industry. In that, Ybarra admitted that they reviewed again what values ​​and objectives Blizzard had in its beginnings, to honor tradition and put the focus back on what is important, just as the Argentine National Team did after its defeat against Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the World. Ybarra mentioned that the changes in the study’s culture will seek to retake those values ​​and see how they can be updated and modernized in an industry that does not stop growing.

Details of BlizzCon 2023 expected in the first months of the new year

Among other novelties worth mentioning, Holly Longdale, responsible for WoW Classic, will now be the Executive Producer in charge of everything related to World of Warcraft; while April McKee will be in charge of bringing back BlizzCon, the massive face-to-face event that brings together all the studio’s franchises with announcements and live competitions. The event had to be suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it was not held again due to all the complications brought about by reports of harassment and abuse in recent years.

Although Blizzard’s balance of the year does not focus too much on its titles, it was anticipated that the new game survival which remains in development doubled the size of its development team and appointed dan hay as its General Manager. The game, untitled for now, will be Blizzard’s first all-new property since the launch of Overwatch in 2016, but it’s unknown when we’ll get to see some of the experience in action.

Ybarra didn’t speak very specifically about Blizzard games, either, but he did thank the gaming community for being quick to express their opinions. In 2022, both the launch of Diablo Immortal and the arrival of Overwatch 2 were events that generated a lot of impactwith fans happy with the news and others completely angry with the news that both titles incorporated into already known and established formulas.

The team behind World of Warcraft made a separate post to anticipate that six content patches will be released throughout 2023. Two of them are going to be huge, with new maps and areas to navigate, while the rest will be aimed at to keep the experience fresh and players entertained, such as events, system updates, and narrative campaigns with cinematic content.

Great updates and news are expected for all of 2023 in World of Warcraft (Photo: Blizzard)

It is also interesting to highlight a small phrase from Ybarra in his post that says: “Together we are bringing Blizzard back, better than ever”. On the one hand, it’s clear that he’s referring to the aforementioned values ​​that made the studio the gaming juggernaut it is today, with franchises grossing as much or more than some of the world’s highest-grossing movies. But on the other, the damnable work culture that wants to leave behind is one of the elements that has always been present in the company, even in iconic moments in its history, such as the original launch of World of Warcraft. At the same time, Ybarra took over from him only three years ago, but seems to have accomplished more in cultural terms than the studio had in all of its previous history.

Of course, the highlight of 2023 for Blizzard will be the release of the highly anticipated Diablo IV, scheduled for June. Along with BlizzCon and the news that the already established titles mentioned above present, Blizzard hopes to have a 2023 full of news and celebrations. It will be necessary to see if news in the case of Activision overshadow some of these launches and initiatives or if the news of the main titles go down well with the players, but from Blizzard they are happy to detach themselves more and more from the image that they once gave to anticipate a much more attractive and fun-focused future for all.

