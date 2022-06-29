Blizzard buys the authors of Spellbreak, who will participate in one of its most popular games

The 100-strong Proletariat team will work on World of Warcraft and its Dragonflight expansion.

Activision Blizzard has already begun the process to join the ranks of Microsoft, but that does not prevent the conglomerate from continuing to increase its portfolio with new studios. And it is that today we know the last movement of Blizzardwhich surprises us today with the purchase of Proletariata studio known for developing a Spellbreak that, thanks to its magical battle royale premise, has caught the interest of a good handful of players during its first few weeks.

Proletariat is perfect for bringing high quality content to our players more oftenMike YbarraWhat are Blizzard’s intentions behind this decision? Well, according to VentureBeat, the Proletariat team will join the development of World of Warcraft, which includes their participation in the next expansion of Dragonflight. In this way, the MMORPG is reinforced with the work of 100 extra professionalswho have already announced that they will close the Spellbreak servers in early 2023.

“We put players at the forefront of everything we do, and we’re working hard to both meet and exceed their expectations,” Blizzard President Mike Ybarra said in an official statement. “A big part of taking care of our teams is making sure we have the resources to produce experiences that will delight to our communities, while giving our teams space to explore more creative opportunities in your projects. Proletariat is perfect for supporting Blizzard’s mission to bring high-quality content to our players more often.”

In this way, World of Warcraft intends to maintain the interest of its users with content that, in part, will be developed by Proletariat. If you’re curious about this, keep in mind that the Dragonflight expansion is still does not have a release date specific, but he has already let us take a look at his characteristic dragons and has presented a collector’s edition with extras.

More about: Blizzard, Proletariat, World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and Purchase Studios.