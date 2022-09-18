Blizzard confirms the day that Overwatch will close its servers to give the arrival of its second installment

The commercial head of Activision Blizzard has communicated it to Eurogamer.

The truth is that Overwatch has enjoyed great popularity since it came out in 2016. Now with the second installment about to be released, Blizzard wanted to announce the date on which the 2016 GOTY will shut down their servers definitively to welcome Overwatch 2 whose release date is on 4th of October.

The last day of Overwatch 1 will be October 2As Blizzard itself has pointed out to Eurogamer, the last day of Overwatch 1 will be the October 2nd. Considering that the second installment is released two days ago, it makes a lot of sense. Even so, in the original news it is clarified that it may be Pacific time, so in other parts of the world it could be hours later, even reaching October 3.

Blizzard’s business chief, Jon Spector, has stated the following: “Approximately one day before of the launch of Overwatch 2, we will remove the servers of Overwatch 1. That means, as a practical matter, that October 2 is really the last day to play Overwatch 1. And then it’s a 27 hour downtime that we’re planning in order to get the Overwatch 2 server up and running,” Spector clarifies.

“If they already have Overwatch 1, they’ll get Overwatch 2 basically as a update from the systems point of view. They will see the option to ‘Update the game to Overwatch 2’ on their PC or console. If you’re a new player, you’ll see the ability to download and play Overwatch 2 for free on October 4.”

It is already known that Overwatch 2 will hit the market on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Blizzard recently revealed the details of their Battle Passes with their respective heroes. Since last August 30, loot boxes have stopped being sold. We’ll see what this title holds, but if you want to read how we received the first installment back in the day, we recommend that you take a look at the Overwatch analysis, carried out by Alberto Pastor.

