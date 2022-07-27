Blizzard denies a close Diablo IV beta, but promises tests later

Rod Fergusson, responsible for the saga, wanted to get out of some rumors about a beta on Battle.net.

Although Diablo Immortal is the title of the saga that is on everyone’s lips lately, many fans of the franchise of Blizzard They expect news around a Diablo IV that, unlike Immortal, will move away from the pay-to-win model and offer a much more classic experience.

In recent days, some members of the community had pointed to a possible beta on Battle.net that would allow the game to be tested in advance, rumors that he wanted to quickly silence Rod Fergussonresponsible for the series, stating that it is only an internal test.

There will be public tests later“Hello everyone. I love the energy and excitement around the release of a Diablo IV beta on Battle.net, but you should know that it’s about an internal only test“, explains Fergusson, who has apologized for the misunderstanding that may have been generated while leaving a message of hope: “We will have more public tests in the future while we continue on the path to launching it in 2023!”

With no specific date marked on the calendar, Diablo IV is expected to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. sometime in 2023when we get to see firsthand what the unique mechanics and new class feel like in the extensive gameplay showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

More about: Diablo IV, Blizzard, Beta and Rod Fergusson.