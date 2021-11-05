Blizzard in lots of prime altitude spaces of Kashmir together with Gulmarg, Sonmarg, advisory issued for vacationers; View VIDEO

Blizzard In Kashmir: On Friday, snowstorm passed off in lots of prime altitude spaces in Kashmir together with Gulmarg, Sonmarg. On the identical time, there used to be gentle rain in some portions of the plains. Contemporary snowstorm passed off in Machil and Tangdhar in Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora, Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonmarg in Ganderbal and a few different upper altitude spaces, officers mentioned. The Bandipora-Gurej highway has been quickly closed for site visitors because of snowstorm.Additionally Learn – Tricky because of snowstorm in Kashmir, two other folks trapped in snow died, loss of life toll rises to 5

Gentle rain passed off in some plains of the valley. The Meteorological Division has predicted gentle rain or snowstorm in some spaces of the valley on Friday. The elements would possibly stay basically dry for a couple of days from Saturday. Additionally Learn – Jammu-Kashmir: First snowstorm of the season in Jammu and Kashmir, chilly higher, mercury under 0

Alternatively, in view of the snowstorm, the management has issued advisory for vacationers. The management has additionally shared some essential numbers whilst issuing the advisory.

Whilst advising the vacationers to practice the tips issued prior to going to the hilly spaces, he has requested them to straight away touch the given cell numbers if wanted.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Vacationers throng Gulmarg because the area receives recent snowstorm as of late %.twitter.com/72g0JSP6O5 – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Baramulla Police has requested vacationers going to Gulmarg to touch on those cell numbers in case of any drawback. In case of any drawback, vacationers can name the issued helpline quantity +919596767768 PCR Bl., +919596767705 SDPO Tangmarg, +919596767713 SHO Tangmarg, +919596767714 SHO Gulmarg.

