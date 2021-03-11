Blizzard Launches Overwatch Enhancements for Xbox Series X and S by Surprise

Blizzard has released Xbox Series X and S enhancements by surprise for Overwatch, although at the moment PS5 has not received the same treatment.

The news was revealed in the patch notes posted this March 9 on the Blizzard forums. And this post details a number of new performance optimizations coming to the game for next-gen Xbox users.

In short, players will now be able to switch between three different graphics option modes to suit their preferred play style:

Resolution: Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz – “This mode gives priority to higher resolution output at the cost of some image quality”

Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz – Balanced: Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz – “This mode prefers image quality at the expense of resolution”

Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz – Frame rate: Series X: 1440p a 120Hz, Series S: 1080p a 120Hz – “This mode prefers a higher frame rate (at 120 frames per second) at the cost of image quality and resolution”

These modes take advantage of the additional power of the Xbox Series X and S to deliver higher resolutions and frame rates, allowing users to play Overwatch in native 4K or 120 FPS on consoles for the first time. Of course, keep in mind that you will need a 120 Hz or compatible television with variable refresh rate to take advantage of the option that gives priority to FPS.

Blizzard hasn’t revealed any updates in the works for the PlayStation version of the game, which means that PlayStation 5 players will be stuck with the PlayStation 4 version of the game for the time being (although the PS5 hardware naturally offers some built-in improvements. ). We’ve reached out to Blizzard to discuss whether PS5 will be getting its own enhancements in the near future.

In other Overwatch news, we took the opportunity to remind you that the title appeared on our list of the 25 best modern PC games. And if you want to enjoy the sequel, we remind you that we recently published an article with 55 new details of Overwatch 2 revealed at BlizzCon 2021.