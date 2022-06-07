Blizzard makes it easy for us to do it, but it also implies a sacrifice

As in any self-respecting multiplayer, the release of a title of this genre is accompanied by a plethora of questions about its servers or their conditions. Diablo Immortal does not break the unwritten rule and, in fact, the launch of the role of Blizzard has called many more people than expected at the time and the doubts have increased.

Whether it’s the arrival of the game on PC, confirmed exclusively in 2018 for mobile devices, or the good opinions that is harvesting on the internet, the new installment of the Diablo franchise has been the pleasure of many since its launch on June 2. At the moment, it seems that the servers of the title are holding the onslaughtand there are only 2 servers in Spain, but taking into account the possibilities of a game like this and the fact that it is still in beta, it makes many wonder what happens if we change servers.

How to change server?

To get started,you can change server? Of course. In this case, Blizzard has enabled more than 20 online servers around the world and the title, announced along with its arrival on PC, benefits from the progress and crossplayalthough there are a number of limitations that we will see below.

First, to choose or change the server we just have to go to the Start Menu and above “Tap to play” the name of the server we are on will appear.

and above “Tap to play” the name of the server we are on will appear. We click on the name of the server and a selection window .

. By default, if we play from Spain, the game will detect our region and automatically take us to the 4 Spanish-speaking servers available.

available. If we want to change, it will be enough to select the region we want.

Once this is done, it will take us back to the home screen and we click on “tap to play“.





Disadvantages we have when changing servers

Like many MMOs or multiplayer games of this nature, changing servers implies a farewell, that of our character. So Devil Immortal won’t let us transfer to our server character, so the one we create it in will be the only one it sees. Obviously, once we choose a new server we can create another hero right from the start since we do not have any limitations, at least for the moment.

This impossibility also brings to light another, albeit much more logical one. The campaign mode Diablo Immortal can be enjoyed alone or in company, and if we want to play with friends they all have to be in the same server. This, for example, does not apply to clans. These groups, unlike the rest of the associations in the game, are not dependent on the server, although obviously playing in the default region of the clan will make us find more like-minded players.