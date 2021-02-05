Blizzard May Announce New IP at BlizzConline Codenamed ‘Fenway’

The BlizzConline 2021 it is very close. And fans of Blizzard and its games are searching the Internet for clues about the new announcements. Above all, bearing in mind that there is a lot of speculation about the possibility of seeing projects like The Burning Crusade Classic, or knowing more news about long-awaited games like Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4. But … what if we tell you that it is cooking? something with the codename ‘Fenway’?

The fact is that Maxine Virtue, an employee of Blizzard, has stated on her LinkedIn profile that “is working on the outsourcing and outsourcing management of Warcraft 3 Reforged, StarCraft 2, StarCraft: Remastered / Cartooned Edition, Diablo 3 and Fenway, in partnership with 10 art studios and 10 independent artists, for a total budget of 7.5 millions of dollars.”. Indeed, the only name we know nothing about is this Fenway man.

No information on Fenway and what it could be can be found at this time. But it’s clear that it could be a codename for a new IP that Blizzard is working on, or even something smaller like a comic series or new content for an existing IP.

It could also be a Diablo series for Netflix, which has been talked about for quite some time. Also, considering that Virtue has been involved in art production, she might as well be working on this project. Below you can see the image of Maxine Virtue’s LinkedIn profile.

Image captured by IGN Nordic.

We also can’t rule out Blizzard announcing something related to the long-awaited Diablo 2 remake, regardless of that project called Fenway. Remember that BlizzConline will take place on February 19-20, 2021. Of course, we will have to wait until then to find out what it really means.