Blizzard publishes a vacancy for a new AAA multiplayer project that has not been announced

In the vacancy, the company details looking for people with experience in open worlds and environmental narratives.

By Axel García / Updated 24 December 2021, 23:48 26 comments

In addition to the expected deliveries of Blizzard, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, the company has already begun to give the first signs of its new project. The studio is currently looking for a new team for an ‘unannounced AAA multiplayer project’, which doesn’t tell us much, but if we read the description of a specific job opening more closely, we do notice a couple of details.

The offer details requirements similar to the MMORPG genre.The offer in question is for the position of Lead Content Designer. The title of the vacancy makes it very clear that it is a project that has not yet been announced, highlighting that it is, as we already mentioned, a AAA multiplayer, with an emphasis on open worlds and environmental narratives, requiring more than 6 years of experience in these areas.

Among other specifications that the offer asks for, we can see ‘encounters with creatures’, ‘global events’, and ‘interesting combats’. Together, all these requirements point to a project within the genre MMORPG, similar to World of Warcraft. However, the job posting never mentions some of Blizzard’s well-known franchises.

Meanwhile, the strike At Activision Blizzard continues, and many employees have started to unionize after the latest layoffs. The company, for its part, is targeting its workers, in an attempt to stop this movement.

More about: Blizzard and Activision Blizzard.