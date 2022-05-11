Blizzard Punishes Pro Overwatch Team For Questionable Play, Despite Thinking What They Did Was Funny

Although it is true that within the professional eSports scene, seriousness prevails, taking all the games as if it were an almost life or death situation and respecting the rules of the game above all else, sometimes we find ourselves with curious situations that go beyond that. Today’s case featuring the Overwatch Florida Mayhem team is a perfect example of the latter.

During a match against the French team Paris Eternal, the Florida players decided to use a rather imaginative tactic, aided by Mei and Symmetra. While you can’t normally put ice walls with the Asian heroine on the roofs of buildings, some places in the geometry of the levels may let you do so. Combining this with Symmetra’s teleporter gave the Mayhem a critical advantage against the Parisian team, who were caught completely off guard because these types of strategies are not natural within the game.

Despite being victorious from using this move, Blizzard wasted no time in penalize the team and tell them that they had to repeat the round, since it had been annulled as an illegal move. Sean Miller, the boss of the Overwatch League, spoke about this in your twitter account. “While we understand this was a fun play, the rule here is that using Mei’s wall to reach unreachable locations with Symmetra’s teleporter is an exploit that has never been allowed within Overwatch League matches. This rule was shared with teams and players before the season started,” the Blizzard staffer said.

Despite the fact that these types of plays are not regulated within casual games of the game, it is normal to want to have a strong hand with them within the competitive environment, which has always focused on demonstrating what can be done by making the most of the potential of each hero within the core mechanics of the title. Still, when replaying the game, Florida Mayhem ended up winningwhich shows that this was not an attempt to cheat, but a moment of hooliganism and rebellion that has left us with a curious anecdote.

The play in question It was recorded and uploaded to Streamable, so you can see it at this link. As you can see, it is noticeable that it is somewhat unnatural for the flow of the game. Of course, despite being obviously illegal, people have not been slow to complain, since a similar movement was previously used on maps such as Eichenwalde or Hollywood without repercussion. It seems that the OWL is tightening up with its rules and being much more strict with what can and cannot be done in the game.