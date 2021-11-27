Blizzard suffers a DDoS attack that causes problems in Call of Duty, Diablo or World of Warcraft

The servers of its platform, Battle.net, have been affected by latency and logouts.

It is clear that Activision Blizzard it is not going through its best moment. Neither in terms of the image it gives off as a company nor in terms of the success of its video games. In relation to the first, it has fallen on the stock market in a notable way in the last month; On the second, not even its most popular franchise is working, with Call of Duty: Vanguard with worse numbers if we compare it to previous installments.

As he does not win to annoyance, this week another one has joined. The Blizzard platform, Battle.net, has suffered a DDoS attack directed towards its servers that has directly affected several games of the brand. Those responsible had the intention of directing massive traffic to the servers and they have succeeded, causing partial crashes of the servers.

Thus, titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo II: Resurrected or World of Warcraft have had problems, as some users have reported. Players have been affected by latency-related connection errors in these games, but also unexpected logouts. We do not know if the attack was caused due to the current situation of the company but, in any case, has already been solved.

It is worth remembering that Activision Blizzard is going through the most difficult moment in its history at the image level. The cases of harassment and discrimination in the company have unleashed a series of controversies that have escalated to the president himself, Bobby Kotick, who continues without resigning despite numerous requests from employees and pressure from the industry.

