BlizzCon 2021: anunciado oficialmente World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic

As leaked yesterday, Blizzard continues its commitment to classic and, after WoW Classic, it will now resurrect the first major expansion of World of Warcraft in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

Burning Crusade Classic take the baton from World of Warcraft Classic and offers its players the opportunity to enjoy the next chapter in the legendary Warcraft saga. From its premiere and throughout all the content updates to come, recreation will include all features of the 2007 original, which include:

The devastated kingdom of Outland: traverse the treacherous spiers and crags of the Blade’s Edge Mountains, where even dragons fear to enter; hunt with the incorrupt Mag’har orcs among the floating islands of Nagrand; Face the demonic agents of the Legion in the shadows of the Black Temple and much more.

Two new playable races: Fight for the Horde with the blood elves to find a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the ranks of the Alliance with the draenei to help them find a new home after their exile from Outland.

Meet at the gates of the arena: Gather your most trusted allies and show what you are capable of in 2v2, 3v3 or 5v5 encounters in arenas such as the Circle of Trials or the Ring of Blood.

Get on the back of flying mounts: Take flight in the chaotic skies of Netherstorm and soar over vile Shadowmoon Valley as the flying mounts arrive in Outland.

Beat demanding dungeons and raids: Conquer the 5-player dungeons set in the crystal stronghold of Tempest Keep and Caverns of Time, where heroes are witnesses to Azeroth's past. Form a band of 10 players to navigate the haunted corridors of Karazhan and slowly gear up for the ultimate showdown against Kil'jaeden on the 25-player Sunwell Plateau.

New options for heroes: Carve gems of power to embed into player gear with the jewelry profession, choose from the Aldor or Scryers factions in Shattrath for their unique rewards, create a paladin in the Horde or a shaman in the Alliance and many more news.

Before entering the Dark Portal, users will have the ability to choose what to do with their WoW Classic characters. Either accompany the rest of the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance of his kingdom until the era of Burning Crusade or continue with the adventures of the original content on the Classic Era servers that will be released in conjunction with the launch of Burning Crusade Classic.

Access to Burning Crusade Classic will be included at no additional cost in an already active World of Warcraft subscription. Blizzard will soon organize a beta to collect feedback and that this return “achieves the perfect balance between fidelity to the original and fun.”