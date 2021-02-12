BlizzConline publishes its programming

Blizzard shows us his schedule for BlizzCon … which this year is called BlizzConline, for obvious reasons: with the Coronavirus, it cannot be celebrated in person, nor is it possible to move normally.

We invite you to enter this link where you have it separated by hours and theme.

As you can see, Blizzard has published the full program for the two days of the convention (Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20).

As you can see, there are six different channels: Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, another for strategy games focused on StarCraft, Warcraft III: Reforged and Heroes of the Storm, in addition to the main Blizzard channel, where we will have access to various related round tables also with the other channels.

The most important material will be stored, in case it is a bad time for you, and you will be able to watch it delayed.

A few days ago we told you that Blizzard could announce a new IP on BlizzConline with the codename Fenway. We still do not know what we will see about it. What we do hope is new material about Overwatch 2 … which on the other hand, we know that it will not hit the market this 2021.