Block B’s P.O And Baek Soo Min Start To Get Closer In “Extra Than Mates”

JTBC has shared a brand new take a look at Block B’s P.O, Baek Soo Min, Ahn Eun Jin, and Choi Chan Ho within the upcoming episode of “Extra Than Mates”!

The romance drama is about two shut pals who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. Ong Seong Wu performs photographer Lee Soo, the longtime object of Kyung Woo Yeon’s affection, who instantly begins seeing her in a distinct gentle after years of friendship. ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun takes the position of On Jun Soo, the good-looking and charming rival for Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Lee Soo, Kyung Woo Yeon, and On Jun Soo reunited after a month had handed, and their emotions hadn’t calmed down. In the meantime, Han Jin Joo (Baek Soo Min) started courting for the primary time in her life, and Jin Sang Hyuk (P.O) grew jealous. It was additionally revealed that Han Jin Joo’s boyfriend wasn’t who he gave the impression to be. As Jin Sang Hyuk was attempting to make Han Jin Joo really feel higher, he confessed his emotions for her. The environment between the 2 modified instantly, hinting on the beginnings for a brand new couple.

However, Kim Younger Hee (Ahn Eun Jin) discovered that her mom was identified with abdomen most cancers. In gentle of the unlucky information, Kim Younger Hee gave up on her proposal.

As “Extra Than Mates” reaches its second half, new stills have been revealed of Jin Sang Hyuk and Han Jin Joo on what seems to be a sort of first date. Jin Sang Hyuk has put numerous effort into his look, however in one other picture, he finally ends up on the police station with Han Jin Joo.

Kim Younger Hee and Shin Hyun Jae are dealing with hardships of their very own. As she sits with Shin Hyun Jae, Kim Younger Hee is in low spirits, and Shin Hyun Jae, who notices this, provides Kim Younger Hee a hug.

In the upcoming episodes, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon will lastly begin to get on the identical web page. It looks as if Kyung Woo Yeon will heat as much as Lee Soo as in the event that they had been meant to be. As for Jin Sang Hyuk, he’ll start to present his all to Han Jin Joo, and he or she may speak in confidence to him. In the meantime, Kim Younger Hee’s mom will obtain surgical procedure, and Shin Hyun Jae stays by Kim Younger Hee’s facet like at all times.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “In this week’s episode, there can be modifications taking place to longtime pals. The assorted sorts of affection tales, from surprising romances to painful ones, will result in laughter and sympathy.”

The following episode of “Extra Than Mates” airs on November 6 at 11 p.m. KST.

