Block B’s P.O Confirmed To Join Lee Seung Gi In New Drama About Psychopaths

Block B’s P.O might be becoming a member of Lee Seung Gi in his new drama!

On October 29, JoyNews24 reported that P.O is confirmed to star within the upcoming tvN drama “Mouse” (working title) and that he attended the script studying that befell on October 28.

Following experiences, a supply from tvN confirmed, “It’s true that P.O might be starring within the new drama ‘Mouse.’”

In the drama “Mouse,” people can establish psychopaths by a DNA take a look at of the fetus within the mom’s womb. The drama facilities across the query of, “Would you give start to the kid understanding they’re a psychopath?” Beforehand, it was confirmed that Lee Seung Gi can be taking over the position of the rookie police officer Jung Ba Reum who is understood for being an upright particular person.

After starring in tvN’s “Lodge del Luna” final yr, P.O is at present starring in JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates.” In addition to his work as an actor, he’s showing on varied selection packages together with tvN’s “New Journey to the West 8.”

In accordance with JoyNews24, the drama may even star the actors Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin, and extra. Reportedly, “Mouse” will quickly start filming and premiere within the first half of 2021.

In the meantime, begin watching P.O in “Extra Than Associates” under:

