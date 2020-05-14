Block B’s Zico And Red Velvet’s Wendy To Collaborate For “The King: Eternal Monarch” OST

Zico and Wendy have united for a collaboration!

On May 14, “The King: Eternal Monarch” announced release plans for upcoming singles of the drama’s soundtrack.

Block B’s Zico and Red Velvet’s Wendy will be releasing “My Day Is Filled With You” (literal title) for “The King: Eternal Monarch” OST Part 10.

Zico participated in writing the romantic lyrics, which express the emotions of Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) for Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). The song begins with a soft piano melody and humming from Wendy.

“My Day Is Filled With You” is scheduled to be released on May 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

Source (1)