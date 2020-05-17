Block B’s Zico Compares P.O’s Real And TV Personalities + Girl’s Day’s Minah Reveals Why Hyeri Invited Her To “Superb Saturday”

Block B’s Zico and Girl’s Day’s Minah appeared as company on the newest episode of “Superb Saturday” on the invitation of their respective bandmates P.O and Hyeri!

On the Could 16 broadcast of the tvN selection present, MC Growth talked about how the members of each teams have spent a few years collectively. He then requested Zico how P.O’s actual persona compares to his persona on TV, and Zico playfully replied, “[P.O] usually has numerous aegyo and may be very cute in actual life as effectively, however I believe he emphasizes these strengths a little bit extra [on TV].”

Zico jokingly continued, “His facial expressions are barely extreme. He has that signature ‘I’m man’ facial features,” earlier than imitating P.O and making the forged crack up in settlement.

Out of embarrassment, P.O made a cute sound and hid behind his coat, main everybody to verify that this was the precise type of extreme habits they have been speaking about.

Growth additionally talked about that there was a behind-the-scenes story to how Minah received invited onto the present. Minah defined, “Just lately, Hyeri’s outcomes [in the show’s guessing game] haven’t been excellent. I requested why she was so unhealthy at it today, and he or she received mad and informed me to come back on the present myself. Nevertheless, I’ve actually unhealthy listening to.”

The MC agreed together with her assertion, sharing with amusing, “I’ve heard a narrative [about this]. At a fan signing occasion, she requested a fan to repeat their title six occasions. The fan ultimately informed her, ‘Please clear out your ears.’”

Hyeri added, “Our followers perceive this now. Even when she writes a special title that isn’t theirs, they only transfer on.”

Supply (1) (2) (3)