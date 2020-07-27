Block B’s Zico Thanks WINNER’s Song Mino For Serving Him A Warm Meal Ahead Of His Enlistment

Block B’s Zico and WINNER’s Song Mino not too long ago received collectively for a meal forward of Zico’s upcoming army enlistment!

On July 26, Zico delighted followers by sharing a photograph of his great meal with Song Mino on his Instagram story. The hearty meal consists of varied dishes like fried anchovies, spicy stir-fried fish cake, and grilled fish. Zico tagged Song Mino’s Instagram account and mentioned, “Thanks for the meal!”

Zico will likely be enlisting on July 30, and after receiving fundamental army coaching, he’ll function a public service employee. He’s the fifth member of Block B to enlist within the army following Jaehyo (who was discharged in December of final 12 months), Taeil, B-Bomb, and U-Kwon. Born in 1992, Zico is 29 years previous by Korean age reckoning.

Zico is at the moment starring as a mentor on Mnet’s “I-LAND.”

