Blockbuster Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is it Renewed or Canceled?

The Blockbuster-based series examines who and what it takes for a small company to flourish while taking place at the last Blockbuster Video location. There has been a lot of debate among fans regarding whether or not the show would get an early renewal after the first season finishes on a potentially explorable plot. It’s possible that the network may add more original films and episodes to its library given how many of its shows have just received renewals. On the other side, based on 24 critic reviews, Rotten Tomatoes scored a 21% approval rating with an average rating of 4.8/10.

A score of 44 out of 100 based on 15 reviews was given on Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, suggesting “mixed or average reviews.” These numbers aren’t very spectacular, which might make it difficult to get a second season. But, everything is possible since this series deserves another opportunity to write-wise grow in future episodes.

Hence, if you have the same question, you have come to the proper spot. Everything you want to understand about the series’ current standing has been condensed into a brief overview.

The comedy series Blockbuster on Netflix, starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, is about the last Blockbuster video rental location in the world. It premiered on Netflix on November 3rd, 2022, and is expected to become another popular office comedy with viewers.

The programme brings together a group of endearing misfits who are simply trying to get by each day while juggling the apparently insurmountable challenge of flourishing as a physical media venue in a digital age. With the proper actions now, Netflix could just have Blockbuster, the popular comedy series that it has been searching for as long as The Office.

Has Blockbuster Season 2 been cancelled or renewed by Netflix?

Status of Official Renewal: Cancelled

After being on Netflix for a month and a half, Deadline reported that the programme has been cancelled. As previously noted, Netflix will consider a variety of criteria when determining whether to renew a programme and for a show of this scale, the number of viewers who continue to watch the whole season will be crucial.

The termination follows a difficult year for Netflix Comedy. Since May 2021, the service has not renewed any new comedy programmes. Although Pretty Smart has been formally cancelled, shows including Hard Cell, The Pentaverate, God’s Favorite Idiot, Uncoupled, Mo, Chad, and JT Go Deep are waiting for renewals.

Vanessa Ramos expressed her desire for further episodes in an interview with THR, adding that, should they be renewed, she even intended to visit the last Blockbuster location in Bend. Soon after the show’s premiere, Ramos told DigitalSpy that they are “waiting to hear back from Netflix,” adding that she doesn’t want to get too enthusiastic about anything.

The cast of Blockbuster Season 2

The Blockbuster season 2 cast will feature a few well-known faces if the show gets extended for a second season. In fact, it’s extremely possible that everyone from the main cast will come back to play the same roles.

Randall Park as Timmy

Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker

Olga Merediz as Connie

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

J. B. Smoove as Percy Scott

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott

Leonard Robinson as Aaron Walker

Keegan Connor Tracy as Rene

Blockbuster Season 2 Plot

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is established as an analogue dreamer living in a 5G world, and it is anticipated that the series will go on and explore this storyline in more detail. Timmy fights to remain relevant with the help of his team, which includes his longtime love Eliza (Melissa Fumero), after finding he is running the last Blockbuster Video in America. Reminding their society that they offer something that large businesses cannot: personal connection, is the only way for them to succeed.

Fans might anticipate some romance developing in the forthcoming episodes if there is a Season 2. Park and Melissa Fumero both said that they are aware of the “will-they-won’t-they” dilemma facing their characters. “They already have a beat when we first see them. They already joke around, according to Fumero.

In fact, the performers elaborated on the relationship between their characters in a Paste Magazine interview. Also, according to Fumero, she read the screenplay and instantly noted the romance, wondering, “What’s going to happen with Timmy and Eliza?!” When asked about the flirtation, Park said, “As the kids say, I ship Timmy and Eliza.”

How did Blockbuster Season 1 end?

The ten-part Blockbuster series came to a close, and in the tenth episode, “Sh*t Storm,” we saw Patrice walk to the shop and blame Connie for not phoning him at the conclusion of the episode.

Eventually, they both realise that they might have appreciated their relationship more and that they may have set their egos aside and kept in touch. Hannah attempts to con Eliza so that Aaron’s plan to propose would succeed. Eliza refuses Aaron’s marriage proposal, and Timmy nicknames his date Lisa Eliza, upsetting her and making her leave. Hannah discovers Eliza loves Timmy after seeing the proposal video.

Blockbuster season 2 potential release date

There won’t be a Blockbuster season 2 since Netflix has cancelled the show. Indeed, there was never much possibility that Blockbuster would get a second season.

The show received unfavourable reviews from both reviewers and viewers, and its watching numbers weren’t very high. As a result, there wasn’t much of a market for a Blockbuster season 2, and Netflix responded accordingly, which is bad news for the show’s fans.

Blockbuster Season 2 Episodes

Blockbuster Season 2 will likely include at least 10 episodes with a length of 26–28 minutes, the same as the first season, even if the precise amount of episodes hasn’t yet been revealed. If this is the last season, the number of episodes may change depending on the message the programme wants to send to the viewers. To keep up with such information, we advise viewers to be calm and follow the show’s social media accounts.

Where can I watch Blockbuster Season 2?

The most recent Netflix original series to launch is called Blockbuster. With Netflix, you can view every episode of Blockbuster season 1. Get a Netflix account and begin streaming the comedy series Blockbuster if you haven’t already done so. Even the second season of the show will be available for viewing on Netflix’s OTT service if it is renewed for a second season.

How well is Blockbuster performed on Netflix?

Blockbuster did not perform well for Netflix, and the stats that are available indicate that it had a middling start before failing completely. The new programme received fewer than 20.30M worldwide hours of viewing in week 1 based on the fact that it has not yet appeared in the official Netflix top 10 sites.

The programme appeared in the top 10 Netflix lists in 13 of the 90 countries that FlixPatrol monitors. Just eight days in all of Netflix’s other territories did the programme spend time in the top 10 lists. Only seven days after its November 3 premiere, on November 11, the series dropped out of the worldwide top 10 on Netflix. The title reached number 8 in the Netflix top 10s in the US, where performance ought to be the best, then fell out after six days.