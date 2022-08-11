Blockchain bridges have become enemies of crypto investors: they facilitate transactions but are great for stealing

Blockchain bridges, or “bridges,” which connect networks to enable rapid exchange of tokens, are also an enemy for cryptocurrency investors. The reason: they facilitate hacks and scams that are calculated to they have reached 1,400 million dollars only so far this year across these bridges, according to figures from blockchain analytics company Chainalysis.





The worst robbery on record was the one Ronin suffered, a bridge that supports Axie Infinity’s popular NFT or non-fungible token game, which allows users to earn money while playing. The theft amounted to $615 million, which has been the most expensive theft in cryptocurrency history so far.

There was also the theft of $320 million from Wormhole, a cryptocurrency bridge backed by Wall Street firm Jump Trading. In June, the bridge Harmony’s Horizon suffered a 100 million attack of dollars. And last week, nearly $200 million was seized by hackers in a breach targeting Nomad.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

An easy place for cybercriminals

Tom Robinson, co-founder and chief scientist at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, in an interview says that blockchain bridges are easy targets for cybercriminals. “These bridges have been breached by hackers in various ways, suggesting that your level of security is not keeping pace with the value of the assets they house”.

Bridge attacks are occurring at an astonishing rate considering this is such a new phenomenon. According to Chainalysis data, the amount stolen in bridge robberies accounts for 69% of the funds stolen in crypto-related hacks so far in 2022.

The problem that the experts see is that there is a limited number of validators that are needed to approve the transactions. In the case of the Harmony attack, the hackers they only needed to compromise two of a total of five accounts to obtain the passwords required to withdraw funds. In the case of Ronin, five of the network’s nine validators had to be convinced to hand over their private keys to gain access to crypto locked within the system.

how bridges work

A bridge is a piece of software that allows someone to send tokens out of a blockchain network and receive them somewhere else. Blockchains or blockchain are the distributed ledger systems that support various cryptocurrencies. For example, when exchanging a token from one chain to another, such as send some ether from Ethereum to the Solana networkan investor deposits the tokens into a smart contract, a piece of code on the blockchain that allows deals to be executed automatically without human intervention.

That cryptocurrency is “minted” on a new blockchain in the form of what is called a wrapped token. The token can then be traded on a new network. These bridges that allow this to be possible, usually have enormous amounts of money. According to Adrian Hetman, chief technology officer at cryptocurrency security firm Immunefi, the amounts of money, and all the traffic that passes through the bridgesthey are a very tempting point of attack.

In decentralized finance system, or DeFi, they need these bridges. With DeFi, instead of centralized actors calling the shots, money exchanges are managed by a programmable piece of code called a smart contract. This contract is written to a public blockchain, such as Ethereum or Solana. You can’t just move assets without these bridges.

VIA | CNBC