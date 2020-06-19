BLOO Shares The Advice Lee Hyori Gave Him After “Downtown Child” Hit No. 1 On Melon’s Realtime Chart

Rapper BLOO shared the encouraging assist and recommendation he obtained from Lee Hyori.

Lately, BLOO’s 2017 monitor “Downtown Child” has taken over realtime charts after Lee Hyori carried out the music on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” The music has been topping main realtime charts akin to Genie and Bugs, and on the night of June 18, it rose all the best way to No. 1 on the realtime chart of Korea’s largest music web site Melon.

On June 18, BLOO a screenshot of the music reigning over all three realtime charts, with the caption “…”

He then shared direct messages he obtained from Lee Hyori, calling her “my queen.”

Lee Hyori wrote:

No must thank me. I really thought that you just is perhaps feeling stress due to this curiosity from the general public that got here so all of the sudden. I hope that this shall be a possibility so that you can grow to be an excellent artist who, it doesn’t matter what jealous individuals say, is magnanimous and lets it slide… It’s because of you that I’ve additionally discovered that when you work arduous at one thing with sincerity, heaven will sometime give you a chance. Thanks.. I feel all of this was attainable as a result of it’s a superb music. I hope that you just received’t waver or be over-excited and can as an alternative calmly observe as you take pleasure in this time, this chart. Since you had been already such a cool particular person.[thumbs up] Congratulations on reaching No. 1 on Melon. Let go of all of your worries and simply utterly take pleasure in this second. And likewise, you may simply neglect it and return to common.^^ The way you’ve often carried out issues. I wish to be No. 1 on Melon too ([I don’t] even bear in mind when that occurred^^).

As of midnight KST on June 19, “Downtown Child” maintains No. 1 on Melon, Genie, and Bugs.

Lee Hyori is at the moment showing on “How Do You Play?” alongside Yoo Jae Suk and Rain because the trio varieties a co-ed dance group that can make their debut in July.

