BLOO Thanks Lee Hyori After His 2017 Track “Downtown Child” Tops Realtime Charts

Rapper BLOO’s 2017 monitor “Downtown Child” has soared on the charts, and he thanked Lee Hyori for its belated success!

Lee Hyori is presently showing on the MBC selection present “How Do You Play?” together with Yoo Jae Suk and Rain, with the trio planning to make their debut because the group SSAK3 in July.

On the June 13 episode of the present, Lee Hyori sang BLOO’s “Downtown Child,” because the three solid members have been all exhibiting off their abilities. Quickly after the printed, key phrases comparable to “Lee Hyori Downtown Child” and “BLOO” have been rating excessive on realtime fashionable search charts.

When “Downtown Child” hit No. 1 on Melon’s chart of fashionable searched songs, BLOO took to Instagram to share a screenshot and ask, “What’s occurring proper now?”

He then posted a shot of stories articles about Lee Hyori’s cowl, realtime search rankings, and extra. He wrote, “Shout out to Linda G,” utilizing Lee Hyori’s stage identify in SSAK3.

BLOO additionally uploaded pictures of the music at No. 1 on charts and wrote, “Drinks on me tonight.”

As of June 16 at 5:30 p.m. KST, BLOO’s “Downtown Child” had grabbed No. 1 on the realtime charts of main music websites Genie and Bugs, whereas it additionally took No. 9 on the realtime chart of Korea’s largest music web site Melon. In the meantime, the MV for the monitor has reached three million views on YouTube.

BLOO shared screenshots of the chart rankings and wrote, “I’m getting criticized and curiosity is rising, however critically thanks to my followers who’ve at all times been with me and to queen Lee Hyori.”

As of 10 p.m. KST, “Downtown Child” has risen to No. 6 on Melon and stays at No. 1 on Bugs and Genie.

Watch BLOO’s “Downtown Child” MV beneath!

And take a look at Lee Hyori singing the monitor!

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)