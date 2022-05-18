Bloober Group talks concerning the rumors of Silent Hill 2 Remake and its long term initiatives

Following rumors that horror sport developer studio Bloober Group is remaking the mythical Silent Hill 2, CEO Piotr Babieno has stated he can not remark however hopes to make a press release concerning the corporate’s long term initiatives.”Once we will be able to“. He added that his unannounced venture”will stay a Bloober Group identify“, even supposing it’s accomplished in collaboration with every other corporate. Babieno additionally defined that long term Bloober video games can be larger and extra taken with gameplay than up to now, and no longer be “strolling simulator” reports.

Talking to IGN on the Polish Virtual Dragons gaming convention, Babieno replied to the rumors (first reported by way of influencer Nate the Hate and later by way of journalist Jeff Grubb) a couple of Silent Hill 2 Remake pronouncing:

“We will’t touch upon anything else we are doing as a result of we respect our dating with our companions, in fact. So we will be able to’t say anything else. We can make a press release about our long term initiatives once we will be able to. Then you’ll know a lot more.”. Guffawing, he added: “Formally“.

Bloober Group partnered with Konami, proprietor of the Silent Hill sequence, closing 12 months. Since then, a couple of stories have related the studio (which evolved horror video games Layers of Concern, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium) to a Silent Hill venture. It used to be even pressured to disprove that a few of its unused sport ideas have been supposed Silent Hill titles. Bloober in the past showed that is operating concurrently on two titles, one with Konami, whilst every other, to be revealed by way of Personal Department, is a brand new IP. Babieno has instructed us {that a} 3rd identify is within the pre-production section.

Later within the interview, we requested Babieno concerning the corporate’s ride operating on an outdoor license akin to Blair Witch, and the CEO in short touched on one in every of Bloober’s upcoming initiatives, making it transparent that his corporate’s manner is to make video games on his personal phraseseven supposing it is inside of anyone else’s franchise.

“I might say that it’s tough to paintings with anyone [que es dueño de una IP en la que estás trabajando]however we’re all the time speaking to these licensors, [diciendo] ‘Guys we wish to use your license, however we wish to inform our personal tale’. If we will be able to’t inform our personal tale, if we shouldn’t have ingenious freedom, it does not make sense, as a result of Bloober Group may not make a really perfect sport.Babiano stated.In case you are in a jail, you’ll no longer be capable to fly. That is why we attempt to make handiest the ones titles the place we really feel it’ll be a Bloober Group sport, no longer anyone else’s.” So even within the venture we will be able to’t discuss, it’ll nonetheless be a Bloober Group identify.“.

Babieno did not make it transparent that this used to be a connection with the Konami identify, however it sort of feels most likely for the reason that Bloober’s Personal Department sport is a brand new IP. If that is the case, and Bloober is operating on Silent Hill, Babieno’s phrases may well be interpreted to imply that the corporate is making use of its personal concepts to Silent Hill 2Or that his Silent Hill sport is if truth be told a brand new tale within the sequence solely. The CEO didn’t remark additional at the subject.

Talking extra most often about the way forward for Bloober Group, Babieno stated that the corporate supposed to modify the kind of video games it makeseven if staying in the dead of night and mental thematic spaces by which he has specialised.

“There are a large number of other people on our staff who wish to make larger video games, with extra gameplay, with some sport mechanics. [que no hemos utilizado antes] as a result of maximum of our earlier titles have been experience-type, proper? They have been extra targeted at the atmosphere, at the tale, no longer essentially at the gameplay. […] We wish to make video games that inform our tales in response to sport mechanics. So each and every of our long term titles may also be anticipated to have a large number of gameplay mechanics. The ones titles can be larger“.

He added that Bloober video games will proceed to transport clear of the “strolling simulator” manner” of his early hits, akin to Layers of Concern.

“It isn’t a large bounce, it is extra of an evolution, however at this time we are smartly ready to make video games very similar to Hellblade, to call a couple of. [un ejemplo]. However I might say that we can proceed to have our DNA: the ones video games will proceed to belong to the legacy of Bloober Group, and they’ll be larger. we can inform tales [a través de la jugabilidad]it may not be a strolling sim form of ride at some point, however nonetheless, the theme, the ones emotions that [nos gustaría que nuestros fans sintieran], will stayBabiano stated.

Except for rumors of a Silent Hill 2 remake, pictures of what’s rumored to be a brand new Silent Hill have been published closing week, that have been temporarily deleted following a copyright declare. The removing seems to lend credence to its authenticity, even if Konami has no longer commented.

Silent Hill 2 stays one of the vital beloved video games in historical past. We’ve got named this PS2 mental horror sport one of the most very best of all time, calling it “an exploration of the depths of human depravity and the consequences it has at the other people and puts round us that few video video games They have got handled such worrying grace and adulthood.