Blood Orange, Jewel Set for GMS ‘State of Music in Media’ Conference

Dev Hynes (Blood Orange), Jewel, Colin Stetson, DJ Shadow, Pos (De La Soul), Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman are a number of of the artists set to make digital appearances on the sixth Annual ‘State of Music in Media’ Conference, going down on Feb. 19 and 20.

The digital occasion is free to all members of the Guild of Music Supervisors. The convention grants contributors the chance to community with some of the trade’s prime leaders, plus attend a 123 of informative panels on topics masking music in movie, tv, promoting, video games, trailers and extra.

GMS President Joel C. Excessive and Vice President Madonna Wade Reed will open the convention, which introduced its lineup immediately. Past the panels, Lainey Wilson and Ashley Nicole Greene can be performing.

Program highlights embody:

Navigating Unions in Music Supervision

Panelists: Janee Lynch (Enterprise consultant for Music at SAG-AFTRA), Casey Bocobo (Enterprise consultant for Music at SAG-AFTRA), Alyson Sheehan (Contract Administrator at American Federation of Musicians), Peter Marroquin (Supervisor of Sound Recording New-Use in MP/TV at AFM).

Moderator: David Quan (VP, Enterprise Affairs at Indignant Mob Music)

Music Modernization Act: What It Means For You

Panelists: Michelle Lewis (musician, govt director of SONA), Shannon Sorensen (VP, Enterprise and Authorized Affairs, Nationwide Music Publishers’ Affiliation); Moderators: Jonathan Zalben (music supervisor, composer) & Mara Kuge (President/Founder, Superior Music Publishing)

What’s the Rating?

Acclaimed composers share perception into their paths from celebrated musicians to movie & TV scoring:

Panelists Wendy Melvoin (Emmy Award-winning composer/guitarist/songwriter), Lisa Coleman (Emmy Award-winning composer/keyboardist/songwriter), Colin Stetson (Jono and Grammy-winning artist/composer), Dev Hynes (Grammy-nominated musician/composer).

Moderator: Rickey Minor (musician/music director)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: A Deep Dive into the historical past of Hip Hop Music Producing



Panelists: Pos (of De La Soul), DJ Shadow, Barry Cole (music supervisor).

Moderator: Mike Jansen (Higher Items, Co.)

A Have a look at the Golden Period of Hip Hop

A Dialogue on Music Sampling and Licensing Alternatives of 90s-era Hip Hop

Panelists: Cheapshot of The Math Membership (producer), Adam Weitz (APM Music Library)

Moderator: Barry Cole (music supervisor, Spot Music)

Tech Instruments: Professional Instruments

Panelist: Jonathan Zalben (composer/music supervisor; proprietor of First Body Music), Shari Johanson (music editor)

The State of Music in Media – The Highway Forward

Panelists: Paul Broucek (President of Music, Warner Brothers Photos), Alicen Schneider (VP Music Artistic Companies, NBC/Common), Joel C. Excessive (President, Guild of Music Supervisors).

Moderator: Jazz Tangcay (Senior Artisans Editor, Selection)

Who Will Save Your Soul? A Meditation and Dialog with Jewel

Panelist/performer: Jewel

Moderator: Lindsay Wolfington (music supervisor)

Extra details about the Guild of Music Supervisors and convention could be discovered on their web site.

Pictured (from left): Dev Hynes (Blood Orange), Jewel and Colin Stetson.