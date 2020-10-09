Blood test to be done in 50 seconds, COVID-19 Testing Kit of India-Israel coming soon

new Delhi: A quick test technology of Kovid-19 being developed jointly by India and Israel and giving results in less than a minute is just a matter of few days. In order to detect corona virus infection, under this rapid screening technology, a person will just have to blow a tube and it will get results in 30-40-50 seconds. Also Read – While shooting for Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhey’, Jackie Shroff said – In front of the camera, the hero will have to do it.

Israeli Ambassador to India has given this information about this special kit. Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka also said that Israel wants India to be the manufacturing hub for this quick test kit and the two countries will also cooperate on developing vaccines for the prevention of the Kovid-19 pandemic. As well as India being in a strong role in manufacturing, it matters a lot in its production. Also Read – Covid Vaccine in India: Corona vaccine will come by the end of the year, strategy started to distribute, CM of this state gave information

The Israeli ambassador said that the quick test project of Kovid-19 is in its final stages. Malka said in an interview to news agency PTI / Bhasha, “I think it’s just a matter of a few days.” According to what I am hearing from the people involved in this process, it does not take more than two to three weeks to finalize a reliable and accurate technology or a combination of more than one of the four different technologies being analyzed. needed. ” Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: Schools in this state will not open even after October 15, Government took this decision in cabinet meeting, know full detail

Indian and Israeli researchers have conducted tests for four different types of technology after collecting a large number of samples in India, including breath testing and voice testing, including the ability to quickly detect Kovid-19 is.

There is also an ‘isothermal’ probe, through which the presence of corona virus in the saliva sample can be identified and a probe using ‘poly-amino acids’, which isolates proteins associated with covid-19 Does.

Malka told that scientists have told them that dozens of technologies were tested to select these four technologies, which have now gone through different levels according to different demands to reach the final stage. He said, “I am optimistic that all the initial circumstances have passed.”

The Ambassador said that this new quick investigation is going to prove to be decisive and is a great example of how meaningful cooperation between India and Israel in the field of science and technology can be.

The Israeli ambassador said, “This will be good news for the whole world… We have named this joint campaign ‘open sky’, which will really open the sky in terms of international travel and economic activity because of its (quick check technology) It can be used at airports and other places, under which a person will just have to blow a tube and the results will be available in 30-40-50 seconds. “

Malka said that apart from this it will also be very cheap in terms of cost as it will bring results at the place of examination and there will be no need to send any samples to the laboratory.

When asked about cooperation on vaccine development, Malka said that the two countries are sharing research and technology. Malka said, “We feel that when a reliable vaccine arrives that is safe and effective, most of its production will be in India.”

Malka said that due to the epidemic, the subject of health has become an immediate priority area of ​​cooperation between the two countries. He also said that he is working closely with Indus Bhushan, CEO of Ayushman India, to find ways of cooperation in the mission.

The rapid detection technology is being developed jointly by the Defense Research and Development Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Research and Development Organization of India (DRDO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Principal Scientific Advisor to India . Its foreign ministry is coordinating this.

The Israeli ambassador thanked the Indian authorities for the help they had sent to the thousands of their nationals trapped in India after the outbreak of the epidemic.