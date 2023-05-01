Blood & Treasure season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The last 12 episodes of CBS’s intervention-adventure drama Blood lost Treasure, which aired from May to August 2019, have been out for over two years. The programme pairs an antiques specialist with a museum thief to apprehend a terrorist that uses looted goods as payment for his crimes.

Over the course of 150 days, the world-traveling series with an Indiana Jones vibe was shot in the United States, Canada, Morocco, and Italy, with three foreign locations standing in for various locations in Europe, Cuba, Africa, and the Caribbean. This makes it a particularly challenging programme to film during a pandemic.

Even though the series manages to wrap up many loose ends in 12 episodes while also delivering some thrilling twists and turns, audiences still want to know where the main characters’ adventures go.

In fact, the want for more is directly related to the desire for the thrill ride to continue. A further season is definitely on the way, although the release date has not been announced. What is currently known about Blood and Treasure’s second season is as follows:

In Blood & Treasure, a sharp antiquities expert and a cunning art thief team together to track down a deadly terrorist who pays for his assaults by stealing treasures.

A skilled art thief named Lexi Vaziri is saddened by the death of her father, which she believes was caused by Danny.

Danny asks Lexi for assistance in catching terrorist Karim Farouk when he flees with a priceless artefact and Danny’s mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo, is taken hostage.

As they travel the world in pursuit of their victims, Danny and Lexi discover themselves in the centre of a 2,000-year-old dispute over the birthplace of civilization. Currently, there is just one season of the programme with an overall of 12 episodes accessible.

It was announced that the series has moved from CBS to Paramount in May 2022. On July 17, 2022, the new season’s debut on Paramount aired.

The second season of Blood & Treasure will premiere on July 17, 2022, on Paramount, giving fans of the programme an exciting weekend to look forward to.

Blood & Treasure season 2 Release Date

The second season of Blood & Treasure is scheduled to air on Paramount on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at three in the morning ET.

The second season will include 13 episodes and will continue to concentrate on Danny and Lexi as they look into the desolate black market with the distant history of the dishonest terrorist Farouk.

However, after a terrorist spell strikes the Vatican, events take a terrible turn. The fan-favorite team’s mission to find a fabled Asian treasure with ties to Genghis Khan is the primary focus of the narrative.

The teaser also gives viewers a sneak peek at some of the season’s many exciting events. It has a mesmerising tone comparable to the season before, and fans of the first episode should anticipate a similarly thrilling sequel.

It has a tonne of visually stunning action scenes and has the makings of a whopping roller coaster ride.

Blood & Treasure season 2 Cast

Danny McNamara and Lexi Vaziri are played by Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, respectively, in Blood & Treasure.

In addition to these two, the show features a few more actors in supporting parts, including James Callis as Simon Hardwick.

Matthew Federman with Stephen Scaia, who also authored the series’ screenplay, are the show’s hosts. On July 17, 2022, Blood & Treasure will be streamable on Paramount.

Blood & Treasure season 2 Trailer

Blood & Treasure season 2 Plot

An art thief called Lexi Vaziri and an ex-FBI agent who now works as an antiques expert, Danny McNamara, are the central characters in the show's suspenseful story.

The two teams are attempting to apprehend a dishonest terrorist who is authorised to carry out his assaults using a stolen passport. According to the official Paramount synopsis:

Danny’s boyhood buddy Father Chuck, who resides at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome, offers assistance to Danny and Lexi.

Gwen Karlsson, the manager of Interpol, becomes interested in Danny and Lexi’s search because she wants to bring Farouk to justice but doesn’t want them to violate international law in the process.

Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves in the middle of a 2,000-year-old conflict over the birthplace of development as they pursue their target throughout the globe.

The first season of the sitcom received largely mixed-to-positive reviews from reviewers, who appreciated the acting quality and cast performances. Some, however, criticised the story’s predictability.

In order to execute their scheme, Danny pretends to be a weapons dealer, and Lexi seeks Father Chuck for assistance in decoding encoded data.

Danny and Lexi follow a vital lead to a fortress where the Germans may have concealed Cleopatra’s tomb.

Hardwick is saved by Fabi in the meantime, and he later discloses the identity of Cleopatra’s attackers.

Danny is informed by Lexi that a representative of Egypt may be able to offer information regarding Farouk. On the other side, Farouk works hard to get back the things he stole from the pyramids.

The two hurriedly go to Spain’s hills in pursuit of a vanished railway car that could have previously been carrying Cleopatra’s tomb.

They are, however, observed by the police and their adversaries while in Casablanca.

The FBI permits the pair to look for Cleopatra in return for Danny forcing his father to divulge the whereabouts of artwork that was stolen 20 years earlier and in which he was one of the accused.

The Nazi hunters’ investigation takes them to Montréal, indicating that the Cleopatra culprits may still be living and eluding arrest. Gwen, who is tired of Danny and Lexi, detains Father Chuck for assisting them.

Danny and Lexi also succeed in getting to the Bermuda Triangle, to look for the smuggler’s missing plane. Gwen reaches the target region after doing some research.

In the end, the pair is in the worst scenario imaginable Farouk’s great plan is in full swing, all of the secrets have been disclosed, and their futures have already been chosen.