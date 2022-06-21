Blood, vampires and a lot of action: Evil West does not give respite in this 10-minute gameplay video

The intense western from the creators of Shadow Warrior will hit stores this September 20.

Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog have shared this morning an extensive gameplay look at Evil West, an intense video game of third-person action-shooter where we have to travel to an alternative wild West besieged by vampires, an ideal setting for the creators of Shadow Warrior 3 to continue to engage users with their visceral and explosive combat and shooting.

Evil West guarantees a stylish explosion of blood and dismembermentIn little more than 10 minutes of video Flying Wild Hog allows us to observe several sequences of the adventure, day and night, between western and supernatural worlds, where exploration, combat and character management are mixed. “Explore a wide variety of locations, from desert cities to infested forestscollect resources from abandoned crates and corpses before going on the hunt for hideous monsters and shoot them in a stylish explosion of blood and dismemberment!

Apart from a complete preview of the scenarios and enemies present in the shooter, the video allows us to learn about the video game interface, as well as the menu where users can access to create their style of play, improve the arsenal and unlock new advantages to evolve his mastery in killing monsters. “Evil West’s exhilarating gameplay is accompanied by a narrative-driven campaign, rooted in a unique and supernatural story of the Wild Westof which the trailer does not fail to give us a sample in a couple of cinematic sequences”.

The publication of this gameplay comes shortly after the launch of Evil West was confirmed for this September 20 on PC through Steam and the Focus Entertainment store, Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Reservations open.

Let’s also remember that Evil West is a video game also made to be enjoyed cooperatively. While the time for its premiere arrives, you can take a look at the analysis of Shadow Warrior 3 by fellow Alberto Pastor who said: “a shooter with a lot of personality that surprises with the color and beauty of its settings, the fantastic design of its demons and the frenetic pace of the action.

