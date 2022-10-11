Blood, worry and pain: the shocking blow suffered by Antonio Rüdiger in the goal that gave Real Madrid qualification for the Champions League round of 16

*The shocking clash between Antonio Rüdiger and Anatolii Trubin that ended in Real Madrid’s goal

The Real Madrid tied 1 a 1 before him Shakhtar Donetsk and qualified for Champions League Round of 16 in Warsaw, thanks to an uneven last-minute header from the German Antonio Rudigerwho ended up covered in blood when colliding with the Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin.

The team led by the Croatian Igor Jovicevicwhich had been put in advantage through the airway with an intervention of Oleksandr Zubkovhad the victory in his pocket, but finally the hierarchy of the Merengue determined the distribution of points.

the cast of the White Houseundefeated this season in all competitions, remained the only leader of the Group F with 10 units, followed by the Leipzig with 6, the Shakhtar (5) and the Celtic Glasgow (1).

In the Legia Warszawa Jozef Stadium the encounter left a bittersweet taste. Above all for the local, who must play in warsaw due to the war that his country is going through with Russia. He also left a strange feeling for those of Carlo Ancelottiwho arrived with the classification on track and who had to dose forces five days before an important classic against Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was not a rarity that the Italian strategist left indisputable figures like Vinicius, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Luka Modric. With these ingredients, the pace of play slowed down. The Spanish team was in charge of possession and the Ukrainian, crouching, took out his claws as soon as he could, remembering that he was capable of winning in Leipzig 4-1 a month ago.

Little by little the European champion began to add chances, with Karim Benzema y Rodrygo encountering the defensive solidity of his rival, and the great figure of his goalkeeper who stood out against the shots of Fede Valverde.

With a lot of sacrifice, Shakhtar managed to get ahead through Zubkovbut the income of vinicius y Modric by Hazard y Aurelien Tchouameni they put back to Real Madrid in party. However, the best chances were for the Ukrainians, who were able to extend the lead through dangerous counterattacks.

In any case, the Merengue sealed the final draw when Toni Kroos sent a precise cross to the penalty spot and Ruediger he scored the goal in the fifth added minute. Unfortunately for the German defender, his anticipation left a balance of concern for the violent clash he suffered with the goalkeeper. The blood, the pain and the bandage marked the end of a scene that was closer to the drama than to the emotion.

*The best plays of the draw between Real Madrid and Shakhtar

