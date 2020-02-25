Blood writer Sophie Petzal to pen “evocative thriller” Hollington Drive for ITV

ITV has commissioned a brand new four-part drama from Blood scribe Sophie Petzal, produced by West Highway Photos.

Hollington Drive is described as an “evocative thriller” and can deal with the lives of two sisters, head trainer Helen and youthful sibling Theresa.

Petzal mentioned she was “thrilled” to be bringing the mission to ITV, describing the present as “a tense, complicated, darkly humorous thriller following two sisters caught up in a poisonous and lethal secret.”

The collection will reportedly open on a seemingly excellent household set-up, with the sisters and their households having fun with a relaxing out barbecue. However when their kids don’t return on time from a visit to a close-by park, it seems one thing sinister has occurred.

After a search, Theresa discover the youngsters combating close to a woodland space, following which, neighbour Jean reviews that her ten-year-old son has gone lacking.

In accordance to ITV the plot is “thick with secrets and techniques, lies, twists and turns”, because the group searches for the lacking baby and Theresa and Helen surprise how a lot their kids know.

Polly Hill, ITV’s head of drama mentioned, “I’m delighted to be making Sophie’s good script for ITV.

“It’s a superbly written thriller that appears at maternal love and sisterly love, in a narrative that may compel and shock the viewers.

“I’m additionally happy to be working with Jonathan Fisher and our first ITV drama with West Highway Photos.”

Jonathan Fisher, managing director at West Highway Photos, added, “I couldn’t be happier to be re-uniting with the brilliantly gifted Sophie Petzal on this gripping household drama.

“Sophie has written a fascinating script that I really feel certain may have the viewers hooked. We’re very excited to be working with ITV on this collection, and might’t wait to get began.”