Bloodborne 2 in Unreal Engine 5 is a dream that this artist has captured in a fantastic fan trailer

The ENFANT TERRIBLE YouTube channel has never ceased to fascinate us with other videos in the past.

Video game fans of FromSoftware They are still in love with Bloodborne, and good proof of this was the commotion that arose a couple of weeks ago when a troll account announced the release of the game for PS5 and PC: of course, the announcement was not real, but the tweet did not take long to accumulate thousands of ‘likes’ and replies while the title entered trends.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the franchise has attracted so many excited artists in carrying out projects as interesting as a demake in the graphic style of PSX that can now be downloaded and played for free, a Bloodborne animation series in the purest Cartoon Network style or a beautiful art book made by fans that has swept Kickstarter .

Although this time, our creative fan has already surprised us in the past with some incredible videos: the YouTube channel ENFANT TERRIBLE already released a concept fan trailer imagining what a sequel to Bloodborne developed in Unreal Engine 5 could look like. As you may have already deduced, this is an unofficial product and it does not intend to become a real video game.

The YouTuber has also explained that he does not own all the materials that appear in the video, although he has left links to the portfolios of the artists with works included in the trailer in the description of the video. Already We have previously shared some of the works from ENFANT TERRIBLE, like the awesome fan concept trailer for Dark Souls 4.

