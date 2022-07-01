Bloodborne 2 is (for now) a fantasy, but I already have my wishes and ideas for this sequel

The original is considered one of the best video games of the last generation.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Seven years have passed since the great Bloodborne was released on PlayStation 4. Since then Fromsoftware It has given life to other great video games such as Dark Souls 3, Sekiro or the most recent Elden Ring. What new game will the Japanese studio embark on? For now the team led by Hidetaka Miyazaki He has not confirmed anything beyond announcing that he will work on multiple projects, but among the fans of the Japanese studio, the desire to return to the dark world of Bloodborne has not ceased to sound insistently.

What if Bloodborne bet on a new historical era?Are there chances of Bloodborne 2? Can Fromsoftware bring a sequel of this outstanding action RPG game? Waiting for such long-awaited news, our colleague Adrian Suarez let your imagination run wild to come up with your ideas and wishes about the video game, outlining possible scenarios that the game from the parent of the Dark Souls series could be headed for.

We cannot ignore the latest statements by Miyazaki, who already warned that his intention was to move away from the Dark Souls style to seek a new type of fantasy. What does Japanese refer to? What games are you thinking of? Be that as it may, what is clear is that there is great interest in the dark universe of Bloodborne and even today there are not a few fans who continue to explore the streets of Yharnam in search of more secrets.

With several PlayStation 4 games making the leap to PC, rumors and wishes from fans asking for this Fromsoftware work to make the leap to compatible are also common. In the same way that the sequel, for now, there is nothing confirmed.

3D Games Discord

More about: Bloodborne, FromSoftware and Bloodborne 2.