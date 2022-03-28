Bloodborne Kart is real: after the fan demake, we can drive through Yharnam with PS1 graphics

The creator initially announced the project a year ago, as an April’s Fools joke.

The ‘demakes’ are becoming more and more popular: a very creative way of pay homage to modern games in the style of bygone days, but among all of them, the so-called Bloodborne PSX has caused a sensation among fans of FromSoftware games. if creator is Lilith Waltherb0tster on social media, and last month released the game for free download on PC.

Walther joked last year, apropos of April’s Fools, that he had canceled the Bloodborne demake to focus on “Bloodborne Kart“, a fun proposal that took the demake of Bloodbrone to the genre of the go kart racing, in the purest Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing style. That joke delighted the fans, and a year later, the creator has confirmed that definitely is working on the project.

Its creator promises news about the project on her social networksUnlike what was seen in the videos uploaded during April’s Fools, the presentation teaser shows us our Hunter on a motorcycle after a scene that pays homage to Katsuhiro Otomo’s classic, Akira. Walther has not set a date for the project, although he encourages us to follow his work through his Twitter, where he has already uploaded some first videos of the hunter’s motorcycle in motion.

Although, as the creator has explained, some animations are still missing, such as skidding with the foot out, we can already do an idea of ​​what it looks like that will have our dark races in yharnam. If you like demakes, don’t miss the animations from the ’64 Bit’ team, who have imagined what God of War would look like if it had been a classic PS1 RPG.

