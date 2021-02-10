Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has a hidden 1986 Hyper Difficulty Mode – how to unlock it

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night received an update that added a classic mode last month, but IGN may reveal that the update also added a second hidden mode: 1986 mode is an extra hard version of classic mode, and it unlocks … classic style.

How to unlock 1986 Mode in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

By heading to the classic mode title screen and entering the Konami code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, [botón horizontal de la cara izquierda]), [botón horizontal de la cara derecha]), you will see the “1986 way“at the bottom of the screen.

You can see the full details below, but in short, it acts like an altered version of Classic Mode, changing the outfit color of Miriam’s character and making the game much more difficult. You can watch a video on how to unlock the mode below:

The 1986 Mode has remained undiscovered since the Classic Mode update, and aims to add an even more old-school platforming feel to the already old-school mode.

What modifications does the 1986 Mode of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night have?

The name of the mode is a reference to the year the original Castlevania game was released, and many of the changes he adds reflect the 1986 version of Castlevania. Those changes include:

Sin backflip

No step back

Without sliding

Control is reduced in the air

You can’t jump off the stairs

You can’t jump stairs

The extended whip is not available

You cannot stand / crouch in the middle of the whip animation

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night es un sucesor espiritual de Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which we scored in its analysis with 7.7 saying: “The correct heir to the most classic Castlevanias. A game by and for fans of the saga”.

Classic mode was added last month, adding five levels inspired by ’80s action platformers, like the original Castlevania games.