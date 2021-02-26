‘Bloodthirsty’ Lands at Brainstorm Media, Sets Release Date

“Bloodthirsty,” a werewolf thriller a few rising singer who finds herself in a compromising place, has bought U.S. distribution rights to Brainstorm Media. It’ll launch in theaters and on demand on April 23.

The movie, which premiered at the digital Unbelievable Fest Celebration, was directed by Amelia Moses. Wendy Hill-Tout wrote the script along with her daughter, songwriter Lowell.

The story facilities on Gray (portrayed by Lauren Beatty), a singer who relocates to a distant cabin to work on her second album with famous music producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk). However as her songwriting progresses, she begins to remodel into a strong, bloodthirsty beast.

Lowell says the movie was impressed by her personal experiences and the strain she felt when attempting to write down a follow-up album to her first document, “We Liked Her Dearly.” Together with crafting the screenplay, she additionally wrote unique music for “Bloodthirsty.”

“We will’t wait to share this fantastically twisted werewolf horror movie with audiences nationwide,” says Michelle Shwarzstein, Brainstorm Media’s VP of selling and acquisitions. “Led by an amazingly proficient feminine filmmaking crew, this film is not going to fail to shock and delight.”

“Bloodthirsty” is produced by Wendy Hill-Tout and Michael Peterson. David Bond and Alan Bacchus served as government producers.

Brainstorm Media is a boutique movie distributor and manufacturing firm, which was based in 1995. Current releases embody “The Wolf Hour” with Naomi Watts, “Working Man” that includes Peter Gerety and Talia Shire, “Into the Labyrinth” starring Dustin Hoffman and the YA horror sequence “The Sinners.”

The deal was negotiated by Michelle Shwarzstein and Steve Break on behalf of Brainstorm Media and Pip Ngo of XYZ Movies on behalf of the filmmakers.